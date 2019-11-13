Delivery by the Bowl 

Meal prep: If you're anything like me, it's probably the bane of your existence. Most people want to eat healthfully (well, mostly) yet don't have the time to order the compartmentalized containers and plan healthful meals, let alone execute the hours-long task of preparing them each week.
Enter Plentybowl, founded by Central Oregon local Marie Bason. Every Friday, the business releases a new menu for the following week. A different bowl is available each day and they take orders until sold out.
The bowls are made with seasonal produce grown locally and organically. A recent menu showcased bowls including chicken shawarma, lettuce wraps and quinoa bowls with fresh berries and goat cheese. With no delivery charges within city limits, Plentybowl is able to offer door-to-door service without the lack of accountability during food exchange that can sometimes happen with other meal delivery apps.
Plentybowl
212 Revere Ave., Bend
Plentybowl.com
Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.