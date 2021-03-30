Dental Care for all Central Oregon Children 

Mosaic Medical, a community health center with 15 clinics across Central Oregon, is proud and grateful to continue the vision of the late Dr. H.M. Kemple with the creation of the Kemple Children's Dental Fund. The fund has been established with a generous gift of $81,000 from the Kemple Memorial Children's Dental Clinic, which closed its doors last year after more than 20 years of service to our community. The fund will provide integrated dental services at Mosaic clinics for children throughout Central Oregon who are uninsured or from low-income homes, allowing Dr. Kemple's vision to live on.

Adobe Stock

"We are grateful for the ability to provide this gift to Mosaic that will ensure children across Central Oregon can still receive dental services, regardless of their family's ability to pay," said Suzanne Browning, former executive director of the Kemple Memorial Children's Dental Clinic. Tooth pain and dental diseases—such as undetected cavities—are leading causes of school absenteeism for children. "We know that across the Central Oregon region there is a great need for dental care for children," said Megan Haase, FNP and CEO of Mosaic Medical. "Access to early dental care can make such a difference in the life of a child, and for the future of our community."

To contribute to the Kemple Children's Dental Fund, please visit mosaicmedical.org or contact Angela Saraceno at 541-323-3860