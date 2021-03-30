 Dental Care for all Central Oregon Children | Nest News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Back to Source
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 30, 2021 Bend Nest » Nest News

Dental Care for all Central Oregon Children 

Mosaic Medical Announces Creation of "Kemple Children's Dental Fund"

Mosaic Medical, a community health center with 15 clinics across Central Oregon, is proud and grateful to continue the vision of the late Dr. H.M. Kemple with the creation of the Kemple Children's Dental Fund. The fund has been established with a generous gift of $81,000 from the Kemple Memorial Children's Dental Clinic, which closed its doors last year after more than 20 years of service to our community. The fund will provide integrated dental services at Mosaic clinics for children throughout Central Oregon who are uninsured or from low-income homes, allowing Dr. Kemple's vision to live on.

ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock

"We are grateful for the ability to provide this gift to Mosaic that will ensure children across Central Oregon can still receive dental services, regardless of their family's ability to pay," said Suzanne Browning, former executive director of the Kemple Memorial Children's Dental Clinic. Tooth pain and dental diseases—such as undetected cavities—are leading causes of school absenteeism for children. "We know that across the Central Oregon region there is a great need for dental care for children," said Megan Haase, FNP and CEO of Mosaic Medical. "Access to early dental care can make such a difference in the life of a child, and for the future of our community."

To contribute to the Kemple Children's Dental Fund, please visit mosaicmedical.org or contact Angela Saraceno at 541-323-3860

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Women in Film
"Anxiety" Rocks
Signs of Spring in the Wild
Local Brew News
Successful Buying and Selling
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Nest News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Nest News

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation