Deschutes County Sheriffs Investigating Knee-on-Neck Incident 

Seeing what appears to be an officer put a knee on the neck of a person being arrested is a pain point in a country currently rocked by protests against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died May 25 after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

"Sheriff Nelson has ordered a complete review of this image and the force depicted in it. The sheriff’s office takes these matters very seriously and he promises a complete review of the force utilized by the two deputies. We are working to obtain a copy of the video from the subject that posted the image to social media," the DCSO release said.



"The mother was resisting and blocking deputies and repeatedly called 911 while the deputies were at the residence attempting to locate the child. The mother received warnings about the crime of Improper Use of 911, yet after they left the residence, she called 911 again when no emergency existed. Deputies returned to the residence to arrest her for Improper Use of 911 when this incident of force occurred," the release read.The child was found later in the day riding bikes near the home, DCSO Sgt. William Bailey told the Source, and was returned to their father. The department is not releasing the names of the woman arrested, as "the case is currently being prosecuted by the Deschutes County DA's office," Bailey wrote in an email. The deputies' names are also being withheld pending an internal investigation, Bailey told the