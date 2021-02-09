 Deschutes County to Move Out of Extreme Risk | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 09, 2021 News » Local News

Deschutes County to Move Out of Extreme Risk 

10 counties move to lower-risk category; Crook and Jefferson counties remain in extreme risk

By
Ten of Oregon's counties—including Deschutes County and those in the Portland metro area—will move into a lower-risk COVID risk category starting Feb. 12, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday. Deschutes County will move to High Risk, which allows restaurants to open at 25% capacity indoors, among other relaxed restrictions. Under Extreme Risk, only outdoor dining was allowed, along with other restrictions on indoor business activity. 
Counties moving from Extreme to High risk include Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River, Klamath, Linn, Multnomah and Washington counties, with Morrow County moving from Extreme to Moderate Risk. tweet this

The state's public health framework puts counties in one of four categories, based on case counts and test-positivity rates, including Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk and Lower Risk. Starting Feb. 12, 14 counties will remain in Extreme Risk, which prohibits indoor dining and places other tight restrictions on businesses and activities. Eleven counties will be at High Risk starting Feb. 12, with three at Moderate Risk and eight at Lower Risk. 
click image PIXY.ORG
  • pixy.org

Counties moving from Extreme to High risk include Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River, Klamath, Linn, Multnomah and Washington counties, with Morrow County moving from Extreme to Moderate Risk. Among the counties remaining in Extreme Risk are Central Oregon's less-populated counties, Crook and Jefferson.

“Thanks to Oregonians who have stepped up and made smart choices, we have made incredible progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives in Oregon," Brown said in a release Tuesday. "This week we will see 10 counties move out of Extreme Risk, including the Portland tri-county area, for the first time since November. This is welcome news, as we'll start to see more businesses open up and Oregonians being able to get out a bit more.

click image Cases in Oregon have been falling sharply in recent weeks, allowing more counties to begin relaxing restrictions. - OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY
  • Oregon Health Authority
  • Cases in Oregon have been falling sharply in recent weeks, allowing more counties to begin relaxing restrictions.
"It’s also incredibly important that we continue to remain vigilant and protect our neighbors and loved ones as we face virulent new strains of COVID-19. This means continuing to wear masks, keep our physical distance, and avoid indoor gatherings. If we want to keep businesses open, reopen schools for in-person instruction, and stay safe, we must keep up our guard. Until vaccines are more widely available, case counts could go back up if we don't keep following safety measures."

More information on what's allowed under each risk level is available at the Oregon Health Authority's Guidance page

This story may be updated.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Pandemadating: Love is a Battlefield
Couples, Keeping It Interesting
To Avoid Fires, Sisters Folk Festival Moves to October
Fine Tuning My Love
Foxtail Reimagined to Survive Pandemic
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Campfire Winter Market VIP Night

Campfire Winter Market VIP Night - Campfire Hotel

Thu., Feb. 11, 5 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2021

Best of the Nest 2021

From pediatricians to child care providers to places you love to take the kids, it's time to vote for your favorite family friendly locales in our Best of the Nest readers' poll!

Woman of the Year 2021

Nominate an amazing Central Oregon woman this year in one of three categories!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Couples, Keeping It Interesting

    Couples, Keeping It Interesting

    In a global pandemic, many couples have spent the better part of a year together, for better or worse. How are they keeping things interesting?
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Feb 5, 2021
  • Winco Foods Opens

    Winco Foods Opens

    The new Bend store is open 24 hours a day
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Feb 5, 2021
  • Lone Pine Opens East Side Location

    Lone Pine Opens East Side Location

    Dare we say this is the coolest coffee spot to open in deep-east Bend like, ever?
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Feb 5, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 3-10, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation