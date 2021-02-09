Deschutes County to Move Out of Extreme Risk 

T
en of Oregon's counties—including Deschutes County and those in the Portland metro area—will move into a lower-risk COVID risk category starting Feb. 12, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday. Deschutes County will move to High Risk, which allows restaurants to open at 25% capacity indoors, among other relaxed restrictions. Under Extreme Risk, only outdoor dining was allowed, along with other restrictions on indoor business activity.
The state's public health framework
puts counties in one of four categories, based on case counts and test-positivity rates, including Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk and Lower Risk. Starting Feb. 12, 14 counties will remain in Extreme Risk, which prohibits indoor dining and places other tight restrictions on businesses and activities. Eleven counties will be at High Risk starting Feb. 12, with three at Moderate Risk and eight at Lower Risk.
Counties moving from Extreme
to High risk include Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River, Klamath, Linn, Multnomah and Washington counties, with Morrow County moving from Extreme to Moderate Risk. Among the counties remaining in Extreme Risk are Central Oregon's less-populated counties, Crook and Jefferson.
“Thanks to Oregonians who have stepped up and made smart choices, we have made incredible progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives in Oregon," Brown said in a release Tuesday. "This week we will see 10 counties move out of Extreme Risk, including the Portland tri-county area, for the first time since November. This is welcome news, as we'll start to see more businesses open up and Oregonians being able to get out a bit more.
Cases in Oregon have been falling sharply in recent weeks, allowing more counties to begin relaxing restrictions.
"It’s also incredibly important that we continue to remain vigilant and protect our neighbors and loved ones as we face virulent new strains of COVID-19. This means continuing to wear masks, keep our physical distance, and avoid indoor gatherings. If we want to keep businesses open, reopen schools for in-person instruction, and stay safe, we must keep up our guard. Until vaccines are more widely available, case counts could go back up if we don't keep following safety measures."
More information on what's allowed under each risk level is available at the Oregon Health Authority's Guidance
