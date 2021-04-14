 deWitt's Creek | Film | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 14, 2021 Screen » Film

deWitt's Creek 

"French Exit" Slips Away When You Least Expect It

By

It's always fun in cinema and television to watch obscenely rich and out-of-touch people lose all of their money and then have to live like us normals. It's a huge reason why shows like "Arrested Development" and "Schitt's Creek" were so popular from the jump. But the reasons why shows like that had staying power and ended up becoming more popular the longer they ran was because the writers made the mega-wealthy jerks the shows were focused on into three-dimensional human beings. We wouldn't care about the adventures of the Bluth family if the only purpose of the series was to watch them suffer so we could laugh at the schadenfreude. We have to see them grow.

The makers of "French Exit" know its characters need to have hidden depths that we get to explore across the film's running time or else there's nothing for an audience to hold onto. On the surface, we have a story that sounds similar to dozens like it: Frances Price is a widowed woman running out of money after the death of her extremely wealthy husband, so she takes her son Malcolm to Paris in order to stay in the house of her best friend as she spends the rest of her money and decides what to do for the next chapter of her life.

There's nothing quite as strong as the bond between mother and son...and cat. - PHOTO COURTESY OF LEGENDARY
  • Photo courtesy of Legendary
  • There's nothing quite as strong as the bond between mother and son...and cat.

Frances is cold and weird and withdrawn, but Michelle Pfeiffer imbues her with such inner life that even at her worst, she's still relatable and demands our empathy. She's not just some rich and vapid trophy wife pining for better days, but instead is a subtle and tragic anti-hero who dares you to despise her. Lucas Hedges (who was absolutely astounding in "Manchester by the Sea" and "Honey Boy") could have easily instilled Malcolm with that same chilly remoteness that Jesse Eisenberg brings to most of his work, but instead makes the young man an achingly relatable loner discovering what it's like to have family.

Based on the novel by Portland-based Patrick deWitt, "French Exit" feels like a perfect distillation of the themes of Wes Anderson and the wit of Whit Stillman, but infused with razor-sharp pitch-black humor bolstered by equal amounts of pathos and irony. The story becomes so unpredictable that it can draw a gasp of shock just as easily as a deep belly laugh, and deWitt's script combined with Azazel Jacobs' nimble direction keeps the two-hour running time feeling breezy.

There's a scene toward the beginning of the film where Malcolm discovers his mother in the middle of the night, in the kitchen with the lights off, sharpening a knife. In any other movie it would play as creepy or at least slightly baffling, but we know that Frances loves the sound the knife makes across the sharpening block, so just this tiny moment of seeing this brave yet terrified woman searching for feeling she takes pleasure in is heartbreakingly beautiful. "French Exit" is filled with quietly gorgeous moments like this that continually add up to a deeply moving whole.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

I make it sound like the movie is somehow devastatingly sad, but the reality is that almost every scene in the movie bounces between comedy and drama so effortlessly as to almost defy genre. It's a beautiful movie that I haven't stopped thinking about since the lights came up. "French Exit" is small and complicated and messy, like most lives are, that doesn't leave us with the resolution we might want. Just like a French Exit in life, the film is gone just as we really start noticing.

French Exit
Dir. Azazel Jacobs
Grade: A-
Now Playing at Tin Pan Theater

About The Author

Jared Rasic

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

The New Robotic Cannabis Trimming Machine Overlords
All Hail the Queens
The First Garden Shoots
Barefoot Melodies
Free Will Astrology—Week of April 15
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Film »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Bring Back the Pollinators: What you can do to help support bees

Staff Pick
Bring Back the Pollinators: What you can do to help support bees

Wed., April 14, 4 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Now Playing

By Film...

By Theater...

More Film Times and Theaters

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Film

More by Jared Rasic

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 14-21, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Redmond Prepares for Future of Weed

The Leaflet

Redmond Prepares for Future of Weed

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation