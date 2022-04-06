 Dining, Food Truck Open at Elevation | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 06, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Dining, Food Truck Open at Elevation 

By

Each spring, the students of Cascade Culinary Institute open their doors to the public for a series of lunches, dinners, and now a food truck. Spring fine dining lunches opened April 4 at the CCI restaurant, Elevation. A $10 fee gets patrons an appetizer, entrée and dessert Mondays and Tuesdays through May 24. Also open is the food truck lunch, open Fridays from April 8 to June 3, where $10 gets patrons an entrée, side and drink. Menu items vary, but April 8 will feature Colombian arepas, and April 15 will feature Trinidadian doubles.

click to enlarge Springtime is food time at CCI. - COURTESY CASCADE CULINARY INSTITUTE FACEBOOK
  • Courtesy Cascade Culinary Institute Facebook
  • Springtime is food time at CCI.

Also opening April 14 is the CCI fine dining dinners happening Thursdays and Fridays April 14 to June 3, with an ala carte menu. Reservations are required for the lunches and dinners, and can be reserved at opentable.com/elevation.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
