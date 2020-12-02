Dirksen Derby goes virtual; groomed XC trails open at Meissner 

Dirksen Derby, Instagram Edition

Dirksen Derby, the beloved fundraiser that is a highlight of the season for many local (and non-local) snow riders, is going virtual in 2020. Pro snowboarder Josh Dirksen started the Derby 13 years ago as a fundraiser for snowboarder Tyler Eklund, who was paralyzed as a teen. In more recent years, the event has raised funds for a host of causes and boasts a mission to "bring the local and international Snowboard and Sit-Ski communities together for incredibly fun and memorable weekends full of fast race times, strong friendships and fond memories," according to its website.

In this pandemic year, competitors will need an Instagram account to take part. Participants create their own hand-built "Dirksen Derby" type obstacle course of jumps, berms or other features, and then ride it while being filmed. Then the rider tags the video with #dirksenderby13 to their own Instagram account by Sun., Dec. 13. Lots more info is available at dirksenderby.com.

Meissner Groomed Trails Open

Cross country skiers, your time has officially arrived. Tue,. Dec. 1 was the first day of grooming at Virginia Meissner Sno Park. For those classic and skate Nordic skiers who like a groomed trail, things are looking pretty smooth!