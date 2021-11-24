Dispo Black Friday Deals 

The typical products for Black Friday shopping tend to be televisions, cell phones and maybe even a computer or gaming console. Every year people stand in long lines and raid stores for that deal on the item of the year that won't last into the afternoon hours. Copping a brand new 60-inch 4k TV and iPhone 13 for nearly 50% off really is a deal of a lifetime. Another great "deal of a lifetime," in my opinion, is getting top-shelf trees at low-grade prices. Dispensaries across the country and locally are starting to tap into the Black Friday hoopla and offer amazing deals on stellar bud products. These are some local shops and their crazy deals during the annual global sales bonanza.

Cannabend

This local dispensary located on Highway 97 is offering 20% off the entire store on Wed, Nov. 24 and Fri, Nov. 26. It will also have a 30% off sale of featured brands all Thanksgiving week. Plus, Cannabend is hosting a pre-roll blowout with 60 strains available for discount.

Cannavida

"Green Friday" is the huge sale Cannavida is hosting this upcoming Black Friday. This dispensary has a large selection of great sales for stoners to save a couple of bones, including $2 pre-rolls while supplies last, 20% off all flower and 20% off all cartridges. Cannavida can be found onFranklin Avenue.

Mr. Nice Guy

This catchy-named dispensary located on Davis Avenue is holding two days full of sales this year for both Cyber Monday and Black Friday. On Friday, the store will feature 30% off all products and Monday will have 30% off all online orders. With in-store and online shopping sale options, Mr. Nice Guy is coming in hot with the super-nice deals.

Oregon Euphorics

Edibles and cartridges seem to be the move with Oregon Euphorics Black Friday deals this year. The dispensary on Century Drive is offering 50% off Smokiez Gummies products from Nov. 24-Nov. 28. Plus, OE is selling Evolvd carts and other cartridge brands at 30% off from Nov. 22-Nov. 28. Eat and smoke good discounted buds before and after a Thanksgiving meal.

Oregrown

At Oregrown, stoners will find "Danksgiving" deals. Found on Wall Street, this dispensary is offering a host of items. Grön edibles and Oregrown Caviar carts are 30% off. Plus, Oregrown dabs and flower are 20% off from Nov. 21-30. Find the complete listing of deals at oregrown.com

Substance

Having multiple shops throughout Bend, Substance is taking Black Friday and spreading it throughout the week just like other dispensaries in the area. An awesome sale available now through Nov. 29 is a cost + tax promo that leaves products from every category in the store at incredibly inexpensive prices.

"We literally can't sell product for less," said Jeremy Kwit of Substance.

Tokyo Starfish

Another popular dispensary with multiple locations in Bend, Tokyo Starfish's sales last from Nov. 22-28. Included in the sale they're offering 15% off in-house products and from Nov. 23 to 25 TS is offering 15% off the entire store. Their hours vary on Thanksgiving with the dispensary closing at 4pm on the holiday.

Obtaining awesome bud at amazing prices only comes around once every blue moon. This year, that blue moon is lasting all Thanksgiving week thanks to the "Green Friday" and "Danksgiving" deals that local dispensaries are advertising for this year's annual sales extravaganza. Wake and bake, or commit a midnight burn the entire holiday season, and always remember to give thanks to your local budtenders!