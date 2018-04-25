Do Adaptogens Work? 

Lisa Sipe

few weeks ago, I wrote about adaptogens and their promise of reducing stress. I ended my article saying I would do a two-week experiment to see if they would bliss me out. Each day I added a teaspoon of adaptogens—the Moon Juice Power Dust—to a fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and coconut milk smoothie. After several weeks my stress level has reduced a little. Maybe because I just got a puppy? I do know I feel better overall and will continue to have that smoothie for lunch. How's that for a definitive answer?