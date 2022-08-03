 Do Your Elf a Favor and Journey to the New Kobold | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 03, 2022 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Do Your Elf a Favor and Journey to the New Kobold 

Redmond brewery opens The Lair in downtown Bend

By

It takes a bold character to take on the biggest brewery in the region, but that's what Kobold Brewing has done in opening The Lair—the new Bend taproom of this Redmond-based brewery—directly across the street from the Deschutes Brewery Public House. OK, maybe Kobold isn't trying to take down Deschutes (especially considering the former brews in a year about as much as the latter brews in a day), but The Lair does stay open until 11pm. when the Deschutes pub closes at 9, so it has the potential to sell more beer during those two hours.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Named for a mythical Germanic creature—actually, a spirit—believed to help perform chores in a home or, more crucially, a brewery, Kobold was founded in 2015 in Steve Anderson's basement. The Vault, as its Redmond taproom is called, just celebrated its fifth anniversary. Last year, Anderson sold it to Hayden Reynolds and other partners. Reynolds, a Summit High School graduate who went on to study environmental engineering, had been brewing at Worthy but dreaming about owning his own. That's when he noticed Kobold was listed for sale. It helps that Reynolds, who sports a moustache that has the potential to be fabled, is huge into Dungeons & Dragons and other role-playing games and loves all mythical realms.

"The name Kobold perfectly encapsulates the mystical vibes that I find fun," said Reynolds as he extended a pint of Hyperborean Dry Hopped Lager.

Named after a different role-playing game, the lager is a Lair exclusive. Kobold brews in 10-barrel batches and has 20 taps in Redmond, but offers 30 in Bend. Reynolds finds that regulars at The Vault keep to the same few beers while Bend's newfound clientele spread out the love for broader styles and flavors, from Dwarven Stout to Pirate Dwargstof's Hazy IPA. The walls of The Lair, it should be mentioned, are adorned with plenty of found, magical artifacts from the world, the sea world and potentially worlds beyond.

“The name Kobold perfectly encapsulates the mystical vibes that I find fun.” —Hayden Reynolds tweet this

The one beer exclusive to Redmond is Shattered Pallet Oak-aged Red Lager. If that tasty, malt-forward lager isn't compelling enough to journey to Redmond from Bend, then the blueberry-brisket tacos from Westside Taco Co., the food cart stationed there, certainly are.

The Lair currently offers sandwiches, but coming soon the kitchen will boast a pizza oven and fryer to offer an expanded food menu. Its owners also applied for a liquor license to add a few select cocktails to the bar.

"We get a crowd that wants that late-night but not big-party bar. We offer lots of games and there's a deck of cards at every table. We want people to come in and hang out for game night," said Reynolds. (I proposed hosting a backgammon night, but maybe there's a reason taprooms generally offer darts and cornhole or host trivia nights.)

In addition to enjoying a pint or two over board games, Reynolds wants customers to interact with the quest board. It's something he's developing that may be as ornate as taking a picture drinking a Kobold beer atop South Sister (as one example) or maybe it'll entail geocaching, which he also hopes to set up. That's because he'd like to see us all have more adventures— whether that means exploring the magical areas that naturally surround us or perhaps hoisting a pint with The Lady in Green, the alleged ghost of Bond Street. In fact, Reynolds reports that a bartender cleaned and closed up one night and, though The Lair is just a month old, opened up the next day to find a broken pint glass in the middle of the pub. But maybe that was just the kobold enjoying the fruits of its unseen labor.

Kobold Brewing's The Lair
1043 NW Bond St., Bend
KoboldBrewing.com

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Jesse Meade at Bledsoe Family Winery

Jesse Meade at Bledsoe Family Winery - Bledsoe Family Winery

Wed., Aug. 3, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

More by Brian Yaeger

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly August 4, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation