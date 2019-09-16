Dog Walker Finds Body Near Bend 

A
dog-walker found human remains just north of Bend on Sunday morning.
The person found the decomposed body of an adult man on private property near the intersection of Robal Road and Highway 20—between the highway and O.B. Riley Road, according Sgt. William Bailey of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s
Office. The state Medical Examiner’s
Office will begin an autopsy Tuesday to help identify the person and determine the cause of death.
click to enlarge
-
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
“We do hope to learn more at the autopsy tomorrow,” Bailey said.
That includes how long the body had been out there. At this point, that timeline ranges from more than 48 hours to less than a year, Bailey said. It’s difficult to estimate from the initial review in part because of factors including weather, temperature, sun exposure and animal activity, he noted. There was no immediate signs of the cause of death, Bailey said.
Investigators have not yet identified the person, but plan to check with possible missing person matches. If they identify the person
, investigators could then work backwards to help figure out the timeline in the case, according to Bailey.