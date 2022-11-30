 Donate a Toy, Get a Free Cupcake | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Find out how 
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become an Insider and support The Source Weekly!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 30, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Donate a Toy, Get a Free Cupcake 

People can bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the three Ida's locations in Central Oregon through Dec. 15.

By

A holiday-time fundraiser is promising sweet rewards for those who take part. Ida's Cupcakes Cafes are offering a free coupon for a cupcake to those who donate toys to The Giving Plate's toy drive. People can bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the three Ida's locations in Central Oregon through Dec. 15. Those toys will then go to The Giving Plate's "Jingle Store," where kids can come to "shop" for gifts for people they love. The Jingle Store is open to kids ages 2 to 17 Dec. 16 and 17 at the Riverhouse in Bend. Each child gets $10 in Jingle Bucks to spend on things they want for others and get them gift-wrapped. More information on the toy drive is available at thegivingplate.org/jingle.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF IDA'S CUPCAKE CAFE FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy of Ida's Cupcake Cafe Facebook

For those less inclined to shop for toys, the Giving Plate is also part of the Source Weekly's Central Oregon Gives program, which invites people to donate money to any number of local causes and get great thank-you gifts in exchange. Find the program at centraloregongives.com.

Ida's Cupcakes locations:
1314 NW Galveston Ave., Bend
1155 SW Division St., Bend
445 SW 6th St., Redmond

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
Read More about Nicole Vulcan
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"

Staff Pick
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" - Tower Theatre

Wed., Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 1- 6, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation