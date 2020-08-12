 Donations for Warm Springs | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
August 12, 2020 News » Local News

Donations for Warm Springs 

Donators can drop supplies at the Jefferson County Public Health Building

By

Jefferson County Public Health partnered with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to collect donations for people who live in Warm Springs, including people who don't have homes. Donators can drop supplies at the Jefferson County Public Health Building at 715 SW Fourth Street in Madras from 8am-5pm Monday through Friday.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Emergency Manager Danny Martinez transports bottled water throughout the many districts on the reservation. - DANNY MARTINEZ
  • Danny Martinez
  • The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Emergency Manager Danny Martinez transports bottled water throughout the many districts on the reservation.

As of Aug. 10, CTWS reported 212 positive COVID-19 cases and the majority of people who live on the reservation were still on a boil water notice.

The health department's announcement stated that new supplies are preferred so that the items do not have to be quarantined before distribution. In particular, the agency is looking for shampoo, castile soap, deodorant, non-alcoholic mouthwash, sunscreen and lotion, flashlights, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, clothes, camping equipment and water.

The Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly and Bellatazza Coffee are also continuing a water donation drive: find more information on the COBLA Facebook page.

About The Author

Laurel Brauns

Laurel Brauns

Laurel has toured the national coffeehouse circuit as a singer-songwriter and spent years buried in psychology books to earn her (in-progress) PhD. She was rescued from both artistic and academic obscurity by The Source Weekly where she loves telling stories about the people who make this community a better place...
