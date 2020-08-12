Donations for Warm Springs 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
Jefferson County Public Health partnered with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to collect donations for people who live in Warm Springs, including people who don't have homes. Donators can drop supplies at the Jefferson County Public Health Building at 715 SW Fourth Street in Madras from 8am-5pm Monday through Friday.
As of Aug. 10, CTWS reported 212 positive COVID-19 cases and the majority of people who live on the reservation were still on a boil water notice.
The health department's announcement stated that new supplies are preferred so that the items do not have to be quarantined before distribution. In particular, the agency is looking for shampoo, castile soap, deodorant, non-alcoholic mouthwash, sunscreen and lotion, flashlights, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, clothes, camping equipment and water.
The Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly and Bellatazza Coffee are also continuing a water donation drive: find more information on the COBLA Facebook page.
