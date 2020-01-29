 Don't Get Spooked by Good Music | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
January 29, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Don't Get Spooked by Good Music 

Scary Busey Releases the Video for "Mine"

By
I won't lie to you—the video for "Mine" is a little creepy. But creepy in the way that creepy things are cool. Like the movie "Coraline." And honestly, would you expect anything else from a band named Scary Busey?

Bend's resident hard rockers, with help from Rich Peterson of Bendtopia, have created what looks like an awesome horror movie montage. With chilling clips that pop up between the band jamming, the shots here are really quite cinematic.


"Mine" is the first video promoting a song from the band's self-titled album that dropped last September. It's a great visual to start off with and showcases the energy Scary Busey has as a band. Whether it's the baby doll head, the girl who looks like she was from the 2002 film "The Ring" or the haunting statues, there will definitely be one or two images that stick with you after watching.

Here's hoping we'll get some more creative visuals for the rest of the album, which you can listen to below.

