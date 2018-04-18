Don't miss out on art! 

Steven Stevens

Keira Kotler



Keira Kotler's show At Liberty is one to see. Her serene and visually calming work is a delight in color and light exploration. It's her ability to find the simple, in between moments of color and light that make her work so enticing. It's precisely this work that names those things we don't even know need naming, but are understood in our being. It's the type of work that's so difficult to achieve, but looks so simple, you're not sure what you're seeing.

Keira Kotler through April 28

At Liberty

849 NW Wall St., Bend

atlibertyarts.com

Instagram Shout-out!: Stevensquared

Steven Stevens is drawing a kids' book. His lively and fun, black and white line drawings are featured prominently on his Instagram feed. It's a real treat to watch his images come to life over the last few months as he's been developing his book. Stay tuned for the book coming out May 4, but for now, if you're looking for a fun Insta account to brighten your day with playful, funny and wild images, follow him @stevensquared.

Jason Parrish, Dine (Navajo) painter

With a minimalist and modern approach to painting, Jason Parrish's work reflects the stunning Chuska Mountains of western New Mexico, where he was raised. While his work focuses on the Dine` people during the period of 1890 to 1945, it's his unique approach to his paintings that bring his work into perspective. At this time, the Raven Makes Gallery in Sisters is the only gallery showcasing his work. It will be on display through the end of the month and you can even hear him speak about his work during a special artist talk on April 28

Jason Parrish

at Raven Makes Gallery

182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters

ravenmakesgallery.com

Bend Burlesque has one more performance of their '70s themed show "Ya Dig" this Friday at The Belfry in Sisters. This is your last chance to catch this special show, a collaboration with the band Company Grand. Live music paired with love performance, all around a groovy '70s vibe. Don't miss out!

Bend Burlesque and Company Grand perform "Ya Dig"

The Belfry

302 E Main Street, Sisters

Fri., April 20. 8pm-11pm