 Double Release Party for Indubious | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 06, 2021 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Double Release Party for Indubious 

Volcanic Theatre Pub will host two nights of Indubious—its first shows since the shutdown of indoor activities

By

Live music is about to return with authority at the Volcanic Theatre Pub. Next week, on April 20 and 21, local reggae stars Indubious will hit the stage on consecutive nights to celebrate the release of the band’s new album and the return of Volcanic. 

Finally, things are starting to feel right again in the Central Oregon music scene. 

click to enlarge Live music at the Volcanic?! I’m not crying, YOU’RE CRYING! - COURTESY INDUBIOUS
  • Courtesy Indubious
  • Live music at the Volcanic?! I’m not crying, YOU’RE CRYING!

Titled “The Bridge,” Indubious’ album is set to drop on April 9, giving fans enough time to pick up the lyrics before the two release parties. This is a big moment for both Indubious and Volcanic, one that is creating a lot of hype. Founder Evton Burton notes how much Indubious has missed live shows, and the raw energy that comes from being face to face with the crowd. He knows everyone has missed it—so the excitement is palpable. And it’s also probably why both nights sold out so fast.

“We started with one night, and we didn’t know it was going to sell out so fast. My friends were calling me saying they couldn’t get any tickets! So then we hit up Derek (Sitter, Volcanic Theatre Pub owner) and asked if we could do a second night. And then that one sold out in 12 hours!” says Burton. “There’s a combination of things happening here. People are really hungry for music. People want to support Volcanic and people want to support Indubious. It’s kind of the perfect storm.”

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Recorded in Burton’s home studio, “The Bridge” was made through the unfortunate development of the COVID-19 pandemic. What was meant to be a busy summer of touring instead turned into a busy five to six months of creating, which was a blessing in disguise for the band.

click to enlarge Album art for Indubious's newest release - COURTESY INDUBIOUS
  • Courtesy Indubious
  • Album art for Indubious's newest release

“A few weeks after everything got canceled nationwide, we found ourselves with no shows. At first we were like ‘this sucks…’Then after a few days, we were like this is an opportunity. To A, have some time off and relax, and B, to make some new music.”

With 13 songs and a tracklist filled with, as Burton puts it, “bucket list features,” “The Bridge” is shaping up to be a huge collection of music from Indubious. Burton tells me the themes behind the album stem from larger ideas about life and the beyond, and he also says that this Indubious’ best work yet.

“The Bridge is a portal between the physical reality and the realm beyond. Music is a portal through which we can experience and feel these higher energies. And the Portal is made active through the vibration of love.”

“The Bridge” will be out through Easy Star Records on April 9. Find it on your favorite streaming site and keep your eyes peeled for physical copies around town.

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

High and Happy with Hapy Kitchen
Rebuilding Bend's Les Schwab Amphitheater
The Wonders of Chickens, for Easter or Any Other Time
Secret Garden
Where the Wild Things Are... Indoors
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    The Irishman brings his well-rounded abilities to Bend
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 11, 2019
  • Triple Whammy

    Triple Whammy

    Eric Leadbetter helps bring joy to the music scene, food industry and hospital workers with the St. Charles Meal Mission
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 1, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
An Evening with Joel Chadd

An Evening with Joel Chadd - The Brown Owl

Wed., April 7, 6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 31-April 7, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation