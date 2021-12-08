 Double Up Food Bucks at Locavore | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 08, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Double Up Food Bucks at Locavore 

Shoppers with SNAP earn a $1 to $1 match on fruits and vegetables they buy

By

An incentive program shoppers have seen at outdoor farmers markets is now available at Central Oregon Locavore. The nonprofit indoor farmers market announced this week that it now accepts Double Up Food Bucks, a program available for those in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, usually known as SNAP. Shoppers with SNAP earn a $1 to $1 match on fruits and vegetables they buy—so if they spend $1, they'll earn a $1 credit toward more fruits and vegetables on their next visit. Find out more from the team at Locavore or by visiting centraloregonlocavore.org

COURTESY LOCAVORE
  • Courtesy Locavore

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
