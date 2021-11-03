 Downstairs Doctors | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 03, 2021 News » Local News

Downstairs Doctors 

New clinic will also house nearly 50 apartments for low-income seniors

By

Mosaic Medical opened Conners Medical Center, its newest clinic, on Tuesday on Tuscon Way on Bend's east side. The clinic will replace Mosaic's former clinic across the street, and will be open to patients on Monday, Nov. 8. The facility will also be a retail pharmacy offering discounted medication in participation with the federal 340B medication assistance program.

"We are very proud and excited to be able to continue to provide excellent primary care to our Bend patients at our new location," said Megan Haase, FNP and CEO of Mosaic Medical, in a press release. "And to now offer a Mosaic Pharmacy site open to the community in Bend as well."  

The Conners Medical Center serves a dual purpose as housing for low-income seniors as well as a clinic.
  • Courtesy of Mosaic Medical
  • The Conners Medical Center serves a dual purpose as housing for low-income seniors as well as a clinic.

The health center and pharmacy will be on the ground floor, and 47 apartment units for low-income seniors are available on the upper three floors. Six of those apartments are reserved for qualifying Mosaic Medical patients with chronic medical conditions. The apartments are provided in partnership with Housing Works, the local housing authority for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Mosaic Medical on this development," said Geoff Wall, chief financial officer of Housing Works, in a press release. "By integrating Mosaic's clinic on-site and providing a link to their proactive, team-based approach to coordinated care, we can greatly improve the health of the residents and the surrounding community."

The site will employ an average of 85 people and see up to 150 patients a day. The project was greenlit in 2019 amid rising housing costs with funding from Oregon Housing and Community Services.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
