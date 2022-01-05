 Downward Doghouse, Save The Inundate | Advice & Fun | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 05, 2022 Culture » Advice & Fun

Downward Doghouse, Save The Inundate 

Spines are not to be grown promiscuously

By

Downward Doghouse

There's a woman in my yoga class I'd like to ask out. Though she's friendly to me, I worry that this could lead to awkwardness in class if she rejects me or if we date but things go poorly. I have a two-year relationship with this class — much longer than my fantasy relationship with her. What should I do? Grow a spine and go for it regardless of the eventual consequences — or fish in a different pond?

—Stuck

Spines are not to be grown promiscuously.

RAWPIXEL
  • Rawpixel

In other words, there's no one-size-fits-all answer to your question. Unlike 7-Elevens — pretty much the same in Boise as they are in Bumpass, Vermont — people vary wildly. Individuals have individual levels of "risk tolerance" (or what risk intelligence specialist Dylan Evans calls "risk appetite"): their ability to bear potential losses, should their initiative go toiletward.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Take the question "Should you risk $5,000 on a seemingly profitable investment?" Well, that depends on who "you" are — emotionally and, in this case, financially. Because your risk tolerance will vary in different situations, answering that takes more questions — situation-specific questions. For example: Do you shrug off losses...or flog yourself bloody like the weird albino monk in "The Da Vinci Code"? Financially, would losing the 5K be a bummer or an enduring nightly bummer when the inability to pay your rent leads to your taking up residence in a walk-in ATM?

Apply this method to your dilemma, "Can I afford to ask out the hot lady from hot yoga?" Tempting as it is to overdramatize — rewrite what would likely be a somewhat uncomfortable situation into an epic disaster movie — drill down to the actual worst-case scenarios. For example, would getting a "Thanks, but I'm not ready to date" from the lady really trigger the giant zombie jellyfish apocalypse — or the rather mundane urge to temporarily relocate your mat to the other side of the room?

Consider that awkwardness between people — some big uncomfortable something hanging in the air — usually stems from somebody acting all weirded out. There's a remedy for this should asking her out go badly: preplanning to keep your cool — to act like the guy you were before you hit on her. In practice, how hard might that be? You're probably inviting her to join you for "a coffee" after class — which few of us immediately recognize as code for "a midmorning orgy in my sex dungeon."

Save The Inundate

On dating apps, guys who message me always end up losing interest. My friend thinks my repeatedly replying before the guy writes back is the problem. I'll reply to a guy's first message and, while awaiting his response, have more to say and add messages (usually no more than four). I'm an enthusiastic person. What's the problem with showing that honestly?

—Authentic Woman

Most of us bring an important understanding to our workplace: The fact that we have a feeling is not reason to let it give us marching orders. That's why, when our idiot boss makes us stay late to complete a "super important assignment" (busywork no one will ever look at), we say, "Sure thing!" — and only picture ourselves attaching battery cables to his nipples at a CIA black site.

Admittedly, anger is an obvious target for emotional restraint. But enthusiasm, while praised on elementary school report cards, should not be flung around like birdseed. Chances are your storm of messages — a monologue in the space for a conversation — sends the wrong messages about you, such as: "desperate" and "has the social skills of a 5-year-old."

Unfortunately, avoiding the impulse to act on our emotions is hard work. Psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky explain that emotions are "fast": popping up immediately — automatically — and motivating us to act. Rational thought, however, is "slow" (and, frankly, lazy). We have to yank it out of bed and feed it a bunch of mental energy to make it do its job — for example, explore whether our emotions' directives might have ruinous consequences. This feels, shall we say, unfun — and also depressing when all we can do is damage control after some off-leash emotion has blown up our life.

Consider that the "job" in online dating is not getting someone to like you but seeing whether you like them enough to take it beyond the small screen. As an experiment, you might put your impulse to reply on a strict diet: One message from a guy. One reply from you. Period. As a perhaps helpful model, try to come off like a rare vintage of fine wine — that is, hard to get — as opposed to red wine spilled across a white shag carpet (impossible to get rid of...save for a willingness to broaden one's stain removal methods to include arson).

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Advice & Fun »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Current Fiction Book Club

Current Fiction Book Club - Roundabout Books

Wed., Jan. 5, 6-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Advice & Fun

More by Amy Alkon

  • Rust Issues

    Rust Issues

    We’re sexually excited by the new and out of reach
    • By Amy Alkon
    • Dec 29, 2021
  • Truth Ache, Barking Bad

    Truth Ache, Barking Bad

    If you really, really need closure, date a door.
    • By Amy Alkon
    • Dec 22, 2021
  • Bed Over Heels?

    Bed Over Heels?

    It’s easy to believe you’re “in love” when you’re really just in lust
    • By Amy Alkon
    • Dec 15, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 5-12, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation