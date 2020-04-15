 Dreaming of Travel: Manzanita | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 15, 2020 Outside » Go Here

Dreaming of Travel: Manzanita 

A new Oregon coast book inspires us to look ahead to better, beachier days

By
We can’t travel yet, but we can dream.

In this second excerpt from the new book “Day Trips to the Oregon Coast: Getaway Ideas for the Local Traveler,” by Bend author Kim Cooper Findling, take a mental trip to Manzanita, one of the most-loved cities on the northern Oregon Coast.

Manzanita is a beloved destination for many longtime visitors. Like Cannon Beach, Manzanita is an artsy town with a wide sandy beach, easy walkability, and oodles of charming wood-shake buildings. But Manzanita is just a little bit smaller and a little bit mellower than its cousins to the north. As a destination, it flew under the radar for a while, and while the town has most definitely been discovered now, it holds its quiet past. It’s easy to feel relaxed and comfortable wandering around this small, lovely town.

click to enlarge Manzanita, the apple of many people's eyes on the Oregon coast. - COURTESY KIM COOPER FINDLING
  • Courtesy Kim Cooper Findling
  • Manzanita, the apple of many people's eyes on the Oregon coast.

A lot of the appeal has to do with Manzanita’s singular charm. Maybe it’s the single street that leads from Highway 101 directly to the ocean. Nearly everything shop- and service-wise in Manzanita is located on Laneda Avenue, the town’s main business street. It leads to the sea and a large, flat beach just begging for a stroll.

Whatever the source of the charm, Manzanita is an easy place to be and a difficult place to leave. click to tweet
Maybe it’s the lovely green landscaping around town. You’ll see examples of the town’s namesake plant on Laneda, too—look for the clumps of small, shiny green leaves that indicate manzanita. Maybe it’s the welcoming locals selling beach-friendly items and tasty treats to happy coastal visitors. Maybe it’s Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain towering protectively over the beach from the north. Maybe it’s all of the above. Whatever the source of the charm, Manzanita is an easy place to be and a difficult place to leave. 
Where to Go:

Oswald West State Park. Five miles north of Manzanita; oregonstateparks.org. Named for the 14th governor of Oregon, Oswald West State Park is a favorite destination for wildlife viewing, tide pooling, and surfing. A quarter-mile walk from US 101 through an old growth forest of spruce and cedar will take you to Short Sands Beach, one of the loveliest beach coves on the Oregon Coast and a very popular surfing spot. Sheltered by high cliffs on both ends and surrounded by well-preserved coastal forest, “Shorty’s,” as the locals call it, is a beloved beach by many. Several other trails lead to the Cape Falcon overlook or to the Oregon Coast Trail. Oswald West also offers many picnic locations, but no camping.
click to enlarge COURTESY KIM COOPER FINDLING
  • Courtesy Kim Cooper Findling

Cloud and Leaf. This little bookstore is everything a bookstore should be, with nooks, crannies, and books galore. You’ll also find plenty of Oregon authors’ works here, from memoir to young adult fiction to everything in between.

Bahama Mama’s Bikes, Boards and Beach Fare. Manzanita’s only bike and surfboard rental shop offers fat tire bikes, sit down cruisers, surfboards, paddleboards, and boogie boards for rent or sale. Cruise the beach in style, or just pick up a hat, towel, sunglasses or other beach goods.

MacGregor’s Whiskey Bar. The bartending wizards at MacGregor’s can whip up anything you desire, though the focus is on the over 140 bottles of whiskey they keep on hand. Great food including traditional Scottish favorites and meat and cheese platters keeps you from getting hungry. Consider visiting on Thursday, which is trivia night.

Spindrift Inn. Built in 1946, Spindrift Inn still retains quaint charm and cozy appeal with beachy, comfortable decor. Affordable rooms open onto a private inner flower garden, where you can relax away from the bustle outside. Quilted bedspreads and kitchenettes make this place cozy and convenient.

See the first installment in this series, on Astoria, Oregon, here.



Excerpted from “Day Trips to the Oregon Coast: Getaway Ideas for the Local Traveler,” Globe Pequot Press, April 2020.

Available for mail order from Central Oregon bookstores: dudleysbookshopcafe.com, roundaboutbookshop.com and paulinaspringsbooks.com.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 2-June24, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Go Here

More by Kim Cooper Findling

  • Dreaming of Travel

    Dreaming of Travel

    A new Oregon Coast book inspires us to look ahead to better, beachier days
    • by Kim Cooper Findling
    • Apr 8, 2020
  • More »

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation