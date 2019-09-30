 Drew Bledsoe Makes the Quarterback Hall of Fame | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 30, 2019 News » Local News

Drew Bledsoe Makes the Quarterback Hall of Fame 

The former first overall pick and Bend local has a resume that speaks for itself

By
Following 14 stat-packed seasons in the National Football League, current Bend business owner and longtime Pacific Northwesterner Drew Bledsoe has earned a spot in the Quarterback Hall of Fame, created and selected by the National Quarterback Club.

"These awards represent a veritable timeline of football history honoring great quarterbacks and great men in American football history," said Don Kile, NQBC president in a press release.

click to enlarge Bledsoe drops back for a pass during his playing days. - SUBMITTED BY THE NATIONAL QUARTERBACK CLUB
  • Submitted by the National Quarterback Club
  • Bledsoe drops back for a pass during his playing days.
Originally from Walla Walla, Washington, Bledsoe attended Washington State University for three years before entering the NFL draft, where he was selected first overall by the New England Patriots. Bledsoe is often credited with helping turn the Patriots franchise around to the powerhouse that it is today.



By the time he retired in 2007, Bledsoe finished with 44,611 passing yards and 251 touchdown passes—which currently puts him at 15th and 21st all-time among quarterbacks. He still holds the record for most pass completions in a non-overtime game with 45.

While he's not slinging touchdowns anymore, Bledsoe currently owns and operates Bledsoe Family Winery with his wife Maura, which just opened its new location here in Bend at the Box Factory, their first store outside of Walla Walla.

Maura and Drew Bledsoe at the new space in The Box Factory. - JUSTIN YAX
  • Justin Yax
  • Maura and Drew Bledsoe at the new space in The Box Factory.
Previous inductees into the NQBC Hall of Fame include Jim McMahon, Johnny Unitas, Warren Moon and more. It's safe to say that not only is Bledsoe in good company—but he's more than earned his spot to be on that list.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 25-October 2, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation