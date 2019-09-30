Drew Bledsoe Makes the Quarterback Hall of Fame 

F
ollowing 14 stat-packed seasons in the National Football League, current Bend business owner and longtime Pacific Northwesterner Drew Bledsoe has earned a spot in the Quarterback Hall of Fame, created and selected by the National Quarterback Club
.
"These awards represent a veritable timeline of football history honoring great quarterbacks and great men in American football history," said Don Kile, NQBC president in a press release.
click to enlarge
-
Submitted by the National Quarterback Club
-
Bledsoe drops back for a pass during his playing days.
Originally from Walla Walla, Washington, Bledsoe attended Washington State University for three years before entering the NFL draft, where he was selected first overall by the New England Patriots. Bledsoe is often credited with helping turn the Patriots franchise around to the powerhouse that it is today.
By the time he retired in 2007, Bledsoe finished with 44,611 passing yards and 251 touchdown passes—which currently puts him at 15th and 21st all-time among quarterbacks. He still holds the record for most pass completions in a non-overtime game with 45.
While he's not slinging touchdowns anymore, Bledsoe currently owns and operates Bledsoe Family Winery with his wife Maura, which just opened its new location here in Bend
at the Box Factory, their first store outside of Walla Walla.
-
Justin Yax
-
Maura and Drew Bledsoe at the new space in The Box Factory.
Previous inductees into the NQBC Hall of Fame
include Jim McMahon, Johnny Unitas, Warren Moon and more. It's safe to say that not only is Bledsoe in good company—but he's more than earned his spot to be on that list.