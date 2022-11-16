 Drink a Beer, Prep for Ski Season | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Find out how 
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become an Insider and support The Source Weekly!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 16, 2022 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Drink a Beer, Prep for Ski Season 

River's Place offers affordable ski waxing with a beer to boot

By

With skyrocketing lift ticket prices and ski-bus fares that don’t much offset the cost of driving yourself, it’s tough for a ski (or snowboard) bum out there. But this weekend, a Bend local is lending his expertise to help riders have a little fun and get their gear ready for the season. 

ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock

For $15, people can go to River’s Place on Saturday and get both a beer and a ski wax, courtesy of Scott Hammers, who boasts of 30+ years of ski-tuning expertise. The event happens from noon to 4 pm at River’s Place at 787 NE Purcell Boulevard in Bend.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
Read More about Nicole Vulcan
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Igniting Your Inner Sun

Igniting Your Inner Sun

Wed., Nov. 16-12:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly November 17, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation