Patches O'Houlihan's advice of "If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball," doesn't necessarily jive at the Bend dodgeball tournament, but his five Ds of dodgeball does! "Dodge, duck, dip, dive... and dodge," expresses all you need to know in order to wreck it at the Drop-In Dodgeball event hosted at The Pavilion in Bend every Wednesday at 6:30pm.

Drop-In Dodgeball made its debut in June, founded by Nick Doulos. Doulos' inspiration to start the event was to bring the Bend community closer together. "It's an opportunity to meet a lot of people," he said.

click image Jordan Beauchamp/Flickr

Just try to dodge this much fun!

When it comes to Drop-in Dodgeball there are several ways to get involved. Participants can show up alone, or with a squad and take on opponents in a recess-style drop-in game—or try to take a trophy home in one of the competitive tournaments. Whether it be for fun or for glory, players will be able to learn the rules and be able to meet other like-minded community members.

"We're committed to making sure every player has fun, sweats a little, makes some new friends, and can't wait to come back and play again," the event's website says.

Doulos plans to expand the league and tournaments into a more frequent program in the future. But, for now, the event is being hosted until Sept. 29.

Ticket purchases can be done online or at the door. For more information and to register for this event, visit benddodgeball.com.

Drop-In Dodgeball

Wednesdays at 6:30 pm through Sept. 29

The Pavilion

1001 Southwest Bradbury Way, Bend

benddodgeball.com

$5