Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 28, 2018 News » Local News

Free Range Equipment 

Durable backpacks with an artistic touch, made in a Bend garage

By
SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

While attending Montana State University, Tosch Roy had a ski mountaineering race coming up and didn't have a backpack for it. He had done some sewing before, so figured he'd give making a backpack a shot.

"It was crappy, but gave me hope," Roy says. "A bunch of friends wanted one. It's more of a hobby turned business. There are a lot of packs out there, generally purposed, made in Asia, lots of bells and whistles that break. I was frustrated with the options. I wanted something clean, durable, that lasts a long time, good for specific activities. I just wanted to have one pack that's really good at what it does, so I moved into this unfulfilled niche."

For the first five years, sale of the packs by Roy's company, Free Range Equipment, trickled along. Recently, Roy started working with local artists to design the new canvas packs sold by Free Range Equipment.

"It's definitely been a game changer," Roy says. "Working with all of these artists to promote it has helped, as well. Getting to know the artists, it feels like more of a community project now."

All of the packs are made in Bend, in a shop in Roy's father's garage. A friend of Roy's does all the production sewing, while he still does the pack design, the prototyping and everything else.

"I don't really know if I could have done it in another town. It helps growing up here. There's that aspect of it, the community. It's also a good town to start an outdoor product company. The biggest take away is how big the support network is, for both a startup in general and an outdoor startup."

freerangeequipment.com


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 28-April 4, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Local News

More by Anne Pick

  • Kindred Souls

    Kindred Souls

    Most bands start by playing live and then record an album. Not this new jam band supergroup
    • by Anne Pick
    • Mar 28, 2018
  • Electric Art

    Electric Art

    Adam Mendel creates solid body electric ukuleles with his company Riverbend Instruments
    • by Anne Pick
    • Mar 28, 2018
  • Scavenger Woodworks

    Scavenger Woodworks

    Mountain modern furniture from reclaimed wood
    • by Anne Pick
    • Mar 28, 2018
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Eclipse Chasers

    Eclipse Chasers

    The Biggest Event of the Year: Why, Where and How to Watch the Great American Eclipse
    • by Renée Alexander
    • Jan 4, 2017
  • Fuel for the Fires, Inside and Out

    Fuel for the Fires, Inside and Out

    A look at biomass as an alternative fuel source
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Aug 31, 2016

Special Issues & Guides

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Bend Nest - February 2018

Digital Bend Nest Editions

Bend Nest - February 2018

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Restaurant Guide 2017

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation