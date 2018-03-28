Submitted

Dog Pack Collars was born in Central Oregon two years ago after Megan Griffin moved to Bend with her husband and two adopted dogs, Holly and Darrow. Griffin says she loves being a dog mom—and likes to dote on her pups by creating them matching accessories. Having a hard time finding collars that were cute and durable, Griffin took it upon herself to make her own.



She sells collars, leashes, bandanas, bow ties and fabric flowers in various patterns and colors on her website. Her next accessory? Matching doggy waste bag carriers. Kind of adorable, right? If you don't find exactly what you're looking for in her virtual shop, Griffin does custom orders. A recent customer requested a collar with a dinosaur pattern to match her doggo's favorite toy—a stuffed animal dino. Awww. Did we mention her models are the cutest?

$15/collars $12/bandanas, $8/bow ties

dogpackcollars.com