 Early Spring Wildflowers to Welcome | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 23, 2022 Outside » Outside Features

Early Spring Wildflowers to Welcome 

With fickle weather, the only sure sign that spring is really here is the arrival of colorful flowers

By

Spring in the high desert is a mercurial thing: sun and warm temperatures one day, followed by snow and sleet the next. The only sure sign that spring is really here is the arrival of wildflowers! Central Oregon, with its deserts and high mountain meadows, is chock full of wildflowers and a nice long season (March-August) to explore them all.

March and April are the season for early spring wildflowers—those first bursts of color that dot the landscape. Look for these in our sagebrush grasslands where the snow melts first and the soil has warmed enough to encourage new growth. At first glance it may not seem like there is much blooming; early spring is the season for small (think dime-sized or smaller) flowers rather than the showy, large blooms (like balsamroot) that come with late spring and summer. But look carefully, and be rewarded with tiny pops of color that shout spring and bring smiles to faces. Here are five early spring flowers to keep an eye out for this season:

Come May the wildflowers start to get bolder. Dime-size flowers give way to half-dollar ones: sand lilies, larkspur, buckwheat. tweet this

Goldfields (Crocidium multicaule): One of our very first wildflowers of the season! You'll find these dime-size flowers in shallow rocky soil and under juniper trees in sagebrush grasslands. In good years, they will literally form a golden carpet and you can watch their bright yellow heads follow the sun's path. Single yellow flower with eight rays ¼-1/2" long on a delicate stem up to 6" tall. Blooms: March-April.

click to enlarge CREDIT JOAN AMARO
  • Credit Joan Amaro

Yellow bell (Frittillaria pudica): Another early bloomer, these beautiful yellow, pendant-shaped lilies can be found in grasslands to pine forest. Its leaves are grasslike, and its bulbs are a food source for Native American tribes. Bears, gophers, and squirrels eat the bulbs, deer and elk the leaves. Yellow bells typically emerge after the goldfields have arrived. Blooms: Flowers are 7/8" long and can be yellow to brownish-orange. Blooms March-April.

click to enlarge COURTESY DESCHUTES LAND TRUST
  • Courtesy Deschutes Land Trust

Prairie star (Lithophragma parviflorum): This early bloomer has a delicate, white to lavender-pink, irregular flower atop a slender red stem. Found in sagebrush flats to pine forests. Flowers have five petals that are 1/4" long atop a 4-12" tall stem. Blooms: April- May.

click to enlarge COURTESY DESCHUTES LAND TRUST
  • Courtesy Deschutes Land Trust

Spreading phlox (Phlox diffusa): Low-growing wildflower that prefers rocky crevices and exposed locations. Flowers have five pink-purple-white petals that create a mass of color. Phlox is adapted to extreme environments, cushion-like plants like phlox often have taproots 8-15' deep!

Sagebrush buttercup (Ranunculus glaberrimus): These bright yellow flowers are found in sagebrush flats to pine forests and grow in small clumps. The flowers have five petals that are 1/2" long atop a single stem and turn white with age. Petals are glossy, often looking wet with dew. Blooms: March-early summer.

Come May, the wildflowers start to get bolder. Dime-size flowers give way to half-dollar ones: sand lilies, larkspur, buckwheat. Then, we can revel in the showy guys that will signal the arrival of summer: lupine, balsamroot and paintbrush. Now is the time to get out and soak in these blooms! These tiny little yellows, pinks and purples will only last for so long. Learn more about the wildflowers of Central Oregon, including where to find them: deschuteslandtrust.org/explore/central-oregon-wildflowers.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • The Cleanup Crew

    The Cleanup Crew

    Carrion beetles perform a much-needed service in the natural world
    • By Jim Anderson
    • Nov 25, 2020
  • All Hail the Queens

    All Hail the Queens

    The future of bumblebee species depends, as it always does, on the queens who have survived winter and are now emerging
    • By LeeAnn Kriegh
    • Apr 14, 2021

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
That Golden Girls Show!

Staff Pick
That Golden Girls Show! - Tower Theatre - Bend

Wed., March 23, 7:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Outside Features

More by Sarah Mowry

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 24-30, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation