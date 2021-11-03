East Coast Bagels Come to Bend 

Two Bendites originally from the East Coast have opened a New Jersey-style bagel cart in Bend. Mimi's Bagels is the creation of Frank Anello and Charlize Peters, who moved to Bend about four years ago and quickly found that they were missing the hand-rolled, boiled bagels that they'd grown up enjoying. Anello is a fourth-generation baker whose grandfather opened a pastry shop in Newark back in 1932.

"Bend has so many things to offer," Anello said, "but this was one thing from home that we missed."

Courtesy Mimi's Bagels

In addition to bagel varieties that include poppy, onion, cheddar, everything and French toast flavors, Mimi's also serves bagel sandwiches. In homage to their New Jersey roots, Mimi's makes one sandwich featuring pork roll, a New Jersey-style breakfast meat they have shipped in for their breakfast sandwiches. Other sandwich options include bacon and egg, egg and cheese and a vegan variety, among others.

Mimi's Bagels is a mobile cart. Current locations include Fridays at Miracle Greens Dispensary at 905 SE 3rd Street, and Saturdays and Sundays at Cannabend at 3312 N Hwy 97 in Bend. The cart opens at 7:30am and closes at noon—though they've tended to sell out earlier than that, Anello tells the Source. Delivery of bagels and cream cheese is also available Tuesdays through the website.

Courtesy Mimi's Bagels

Mimi's Bagel Deli

Open Fri-Sun, 7:30-noon (or when they sell out)

Various locations

mimisbageldeli.com