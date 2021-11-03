 East Coast Bagels Come to Bend | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 03, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

East Coast Bagels Come to Bend 

In homage to their New Jersey roots, Mimi's offers hand-rolled, boiled bagels and more

By

Two Bendites originally from the East Coast have opened a New Jersey-style bagel cart in Bend. Mimi's Bagels is the creation of Frank Anello and Charlize Peters, who moved to Bend about four years ago and quickly found that they were missing the hand-rolled, boiled bagels that they'd grown up enjoying. Anello is a fourth-generation baker whose grandfather opened a pastry shop in Newark back in 1932.

"Bend has so many things to offer," Anello said, "but this was one thing from home that we missed."

COURTESY MIMI&#39;S BAGELS
  • Courtesy Mimi's Bagels

In addition to bagel varieties that include poppy, onion, cheddar, everything and French toast flavors, Mimi's also serves bagel sandwiches. In homage to their New Jersey roots, Mimi's makes one sandwich featuring pork roll, a New Jersey-style breakfast meat they have shipped in for their breakfast sandwiches. Other sandwich options include bacon and egg, egg and cheese and a vegan variety, among others.

Mimi's Bagels is a mobile cart. Current locations include Fridays at Miracle Greens Dispensary at 905 SE 3rd Street, and Saturdays and Sundays at Cannabend at 3312 N Hwy 97 in Bend. The cart opens at 7:30am and closes at noon—though they've tended to sell out earlier than that, Anello tells the Source. Delivery of bagels and cream cheese is also available Tuesdays through the website.

COURTESY MIMI'S BAGELS
  • Courtesy Mimi's Bagels

Mimi's Bagel Deli
Open Fri-Sun, 7:30-noon (or when they sell out)
Various locations
mimisbageldeli.com


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Noticias en Español
No Cause, No Problem
Letters to the Editor 11/04/21
Staying the Course
Squash Spaghetti
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Current Fiction Book Club

Current Fiction Book Club - Roundabout Books

Wed., Nov. 3, 6-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 3-10, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation