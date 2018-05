Lisa Sipe

Customers wait for their order at the food truck at On Tap, Bend's newest hangout for food and beer on the East Side.

On Tap, Bend's newest food truck lot, is open and already busy. Six different carts line the sidewalk: Barrio, Curbbq, EMW Fusion, Himalayan Bites, The Rogue Chef and Phillystyle. Outdoor seating includes a grassy lawn, a covered patio and a bar. As you would expect in Bend, the spot also has 30 tap handles, plus wine, cider and kombucha. Grab a friend and stay a while; they also have cornhole.

On Tap

1424 NE Cushing Dr., Bend

ontapbend.com