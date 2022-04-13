Easter Events 

EASTER BRUNCHES



Sunriver Resort

Bloody Mary and mimosa bar anyone? Bring the family to Sunriver Resort for an Easter Brunch that includes a family portrait, omelettes and beautiful views. 8am-2pm. Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Dr., Sunriver. $69/adults $39/kids.

Unsplash

Brasada Ranch

A brunch for the whole family. Following the meal kids will be invited to partake in an easter egg hunt and take pictures with the Easter Bunny! Brasada Ranch, 16525 SW Brasada Canyons Dr, Powell Butte. $65/adults $35/children.

Rainshadow Organics

A delicious farm-to-table meal that features a menu selected from fresh local ingredients. Make sure to call in advance as seating is limited. 11am-1pm. Rainshadow Organics, 71290 Holmes Rd., Sisters. $42.

Pine Tavern Buffet

The Pine Tavern Easter brunch buffet is back! From prime rib, to omelettes, to lox, Pine Tavern’s menu has flavors for everyone in the family. Noon. The Pine Tavern, 967 NW Brooks St., Bend. $$55/adult $25/children.

Pronghorn

Join Pronghorn for its annual brunch! Hosted by Pronghorn’s Cascada Restaurant. 11am. Cascada Restaurant at Pronghorn, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive., Powell Butte. $95/adult $45/children.



EASTER FUN



Unsplash

Burn some pre-Easter energy on Friday with pictures with the Easter Bunny, an easter egg hunt, bubbles and plenty more fun. Designed for children 5 or younger. Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Dr., Suite 150., Bend. 9-10:30am/11am-12:30pm.

10 Barrel Easter Keg Hunt (April 16-17)

The 10 Barrel Easter Keg Hunt is back again! Find the hidden mini keg and redeem the find for a $100 10 Barrel gift card. 9am-til found. Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Dr., Bend. Lift tickets vary.

Sisters Easter Egg Hunt

Ready, set, go! The Sisters-Camp Sherman and Cloverdale Fire Departments host the annual easter egg hunt for children, infants to 11-years old. Three different courses are designated for each age group. Be quick! The eggs will get snatched up fast.1-2pm. Sisters City Creekside Park. Hwy 20 and Jefferson St., Sisters. Free.

Bend Brewing Company Easter Egg Hunt

Live music and an easter egg hunt will happen at Bend Brewing Company! Lots of fun to be had for the whole family leading up to easter Sunday. Be sure not to miss out on pictures with the Easter Bunny. 11am. Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend. Free.