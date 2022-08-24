 Easy Dinners for busy fall schedules | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Back to Source
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 24, 2022 Bend Nest » Culture

Easy Dinners for busy fall schedules 

What’s for dinner doesn’t have to be hours in the making

By

Once daily routines fall back into place after summer activities, moving dinnertime back indoors, away from picnics and barbeques, can feel overwhelming. Here are some ideas to make suppertime simpler, more easygoing and of course, family-oriented.

1. Meal plan ahead of time. Write down at least a week’s worth of menu ideas in advance. Get the whole family involved in finding recipes, shopping and prepping veggies ahead of time. 

2. Double or triple favorite recipes so that you can freeze some for another week in the month. Soups are great for freezing. 

3. Work on repurposing leftovers. For example, if you baked chicken on Monday night, chop leftovers for tacos on Wednesday night. Or toss up some romaine with croutons and sliced chicken for a quick Caesar salad. 

4. Keep your pantry and fridge stocked with good basics: pastas, rice, onions, garlic, butter, carrots, celery, etc. 

5. Embrace the slower cooker, instant pot and sheet pan.


Here are a couple of simple recipes to get you started.


Simple Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

½ teaspoon kosher salt 

Freshly ground black pepper, as desired

1 (approximately 3-lb) butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped

½ tablespoon fresh rosemary, minced

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

3-4 cups vegetable broth

Chopped parsley, optional, for serving

Crusty bread, optional, for serving 

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion, salt and several grinds of black pepper. Sauté until soft, 5 to 8 minutes. Add the squash and cook until it begins to soften, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic, sage, rosemary and ginger. Stir and cook for about 1 minute until fragrant, then add broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and cover. Continue cooking until squash is completely tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

Remove from heat and cool slightly. Using an immersion blender or a regular blender, blend soup until smooth. If soup is too thick for your liking, add more broth and blend. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with parsley and crusty bread. Serves 4-6

Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs with Fall Veggies

Ingredients:

2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Pinch of salt

Black pepper, as desired

1 pound red or yellow potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 red onion, cut into wedges

1 large acorn squash, seeded and cut into slices or two medium sweet potatoes, peeled and chunked

2 cups brussels sprouts, halved

Seasoning Mix Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon dried basil

¼ teaspoon black pepper

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450. Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Combine the seasoning mix ingredients in a small bowl. Place the chicken thighs on the baking sheet. Brush the chicken skin with olive oil and season with paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Place the potatoes, onion and squash in a large bowl. Toss with 2/3 of the seasoning mix. Arrange the veggies around the chicken. Bake 15 minutes. 

Toss the brussels with the remaining seasoning mix. 

Remove pan from oven, flip the squash over, stir the potatoes and add the brussels to the pan. Roast for an additional 15 minutes or until veggies are tender and the chicken reaches 165 degrees internally. Broil for a couple of minutes before removing from oven.

Other vegetables can be substituted or added. Add veggies that cook faster such as bell peppers or zucchini during the last 15 minutes. Serves 4-6



Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Culture

More by Donna Britt

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation