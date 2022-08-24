Easy Dinners for busy fall schedules 

Once daily routines fall back into place after summer activities, moving dinnertime back indoors, away from picnics and barbeques, can feel overwhelming. Here are some ideas to make suppertime simpler, more easygoing and of course, family-oriented.



1. Meal plan ahead of time. Write down at least a week’s worth of menu ideas in advance. Get the whole family involved in finding recipes, shopping and prepping veggies ahead of time.

2. Double or triple favorite recipes so that you can freeze some for another week in the month. Soups are great for freezing.

3. Work on repurposing leftovers. For example, if you baked chicken on Monday night, chop leftovers for tacos on Wednesday night. Or toss up some romaine with croutons and sliced chicken for a quick Caesar salad.

4. Keep your pantry and fridge stocked with good basics: pastas, rice, onions, garlic, butter, carrots, celery, etc.

5. Embrace the slower cooker, instant pot and sheet pan.





