July 13, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Eat Food, Fight Hunger 

By
  • Courtesy Unsplash

The Giving Plate is a local resource offering groceries to local people in need. The organization bought its own building where it soon hopes to open a “grocery store” style food pantry where people can come in and grab what they need—but in the meantime, an upcoming event will help The Giving Plate meet that goal. The Giving Plate’s Red Carpet Gala takes place on Sat., July 23 at the Riverhouse Convention Center. The night features a sit-down dinner, live music from Blue Wave Band, drinks and a live and silent auction.

The Giving Plate Red Carpet Gala

Sat., July 23 5:30-10pm

Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center

3075 N. Business 97, Bend

thegivingplate.org/gala

$125

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
