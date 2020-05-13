Editor's Note 

These days it's pretty busy in Bend. We still rank in the top 10 fastest growing cities in the nation. With that in mind, you may be a brand-new family to Central Oregon, having just settled in to your new environment. Welcome! With school out (almost), there is ample time to get acquainted. Reading Bend Nest is a great way to stay up to date on local happenings this summer, learn about family-friendly businesses and read inspiring articles.

This issue you'll find some moving stories — our Community section highlights a non-profit called Friends of the Children, whose mission is to wrap around children who may need a little extra support, not for a quick spell, but can you believe? their entire childhood. It's important for our community to see where kids are most vulnerable and start a discussion. Saving Grace has stepped in to offer teen dating violence prevention in our high schools. It's almost Father's Day (June 16), so we've been thinking about how kids can spend some quality time with Dad. Chris Miller's timely article about teaching kids to do chores while having some fun serves as a guide. Also, for Father's Day, check out our expert panel in Little Feet on the Street for more on dads. Looking for a memorable getaway for a special occasion? The Oregon Coast Aquarium offers a "Sleep in the Deep" experience for shark-loving fans (see Culture) and don't forget about a mainstay of Central Oregon, the Deschutes County Fair, which turns 100 this year! Learn a little fair history and plan your visit. During the summer, if you've got a little free time on your hands, why not turn your backyard into a kid fun zone? In Outdoors, K.M. Collins catches up with local builder, Brian Schumacher, who offers tips with impressive results. Regarding increased time home with the kids when school's out, Annette Benedetti shares some clever hacks for skating by conflict-free. And, you'll surely enjoy our exclusive interview with Carrie Douglass, who juggles her roles as mom, Bend-La Pine school board member and business owner.

Consult the Bend Nest calendar for events, classes and community get togethers, too.

Happy Summer!