Editor's Note 

This issue we've put together a fabulous mix of articles that cover timely topics for the upcoming season. The holidays are synonymous with family time, and when it comes to having a meaningful, enjoyable experience, planning is key. Look ahead, get some dates down and figure out a game plan.

Our Calendar serves as a great starting place for holiday fun as it outlines the family-friendly happenings in Central Oregon, from holiday bazaars to Santa's whereabouts. The Jingle Bell Run, followed by the Christmas parade downtown, is a traditional must, as well as "The Nutcracker." In Kids in Action, Caitlin Richmond catches up with this year's lead ballerina, Kyla Wilson, for some behind-the-scenes intel. Don't forget to set aside time for baking! Donna Britt knows all the moves and shares tips for getting the kids involved in Family Time.

Following our theme of togetherness, our Feature focuses on a unique trio of Bend nuclear families, all with adopted daughters from Asia, who've created a lovely definition of extended family.

In Culture, learn the modern nuances of the coming-of-age celebration for Latina girls, the quinceañera, as Nicole Vulcan shares her experience as a guest at a recent Central Oregon affair.

The holidays are definitely a time of giving. Why not seek out one (or more) local non-profits and see what makes sense for a donation of time or money? See Community for our suggestions.

This winter, just because the snow flies and the temperatures drop doesn't mean you can't get out of doors with even the youngest of family members. Suzanne Johnson helps ease you into the process with Nordic adventures for all in Outdoors. With the colder weather and more time spent inside, comes the inevitable sick day or two for the kids. Annette Benedetti shares tips for keeping those to a minimum in Health.

Whether you're traveling this season to see extended family or staying put right here in our holiday wonderland, we wish you all the best for a joyous season!