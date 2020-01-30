Editor's Note 

Submitted

s we celebrate this milestone, it seems like a great time to stop and reflect. Over the past five years, we've had the pleasure of meeting numerous inspiring parents, family-friendly businesses, crucial non-profits, lots of super kids and the list goes on. Thank you, dear readers and advertisers for all your support. We can't wait to see what the next five years bring to our Bend Nest community!

This issue, as we embark on the new year, we cover the unfolding of the Student Success Act in Education, which is extremely exciting for the future of education in the Bend-La Pine school district.

In Culture, we highlight student exchange programs and bring this opportunity a little closer to families who may have considered going down this road.

If you are hunkering down after having a baby and feel alone, our Health section breaks down the postpartum phase and offers tips for surviving that first year.

Anyone with a tween or teen is fully aware that screens are not going anywhere and that apps rule. In Trending, join the fun and help foster a safe environment for everyone in your family.

In Bookshelf (a favorite of ours), Paige Bentley-Flannery shares her favorite animal stories and this issue, for something a little different, we feature a fun interactive website that actually has an environmental impact. Kids and adults can play!

We all know that "Families that play together stay together." Now's the time to put that saying to work and head to Mt. Bachelor to see what's new for the season. In Outdoors, Joshua Savage discusses renovations to the Sunrise Lodge and all new park features.

And, in Kids in Action, Caitlin Richmond catches up with Rebecca McCain who is one of the two motivated youth who recently served on the Climate Action Committee with members of the Bend City Council.

Happy Birthday to Bend Nest, and to everyone, we wish you all the best in 2020!