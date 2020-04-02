Editor's Note 

Dear Readers,

In this time of great uncertainty regarding the spread of COVID-19, many families in our community are feeling a bit unsettled. There is a silver lining, however, in this time of adversity, as hardship compels able-bodied people to think of others, especially the elderly or medically fragile. Locally, I am in awe of the numerous offers for shopping or running errands, childcare during school closures and neighbors willing to share supplies with those in need. Let us all be inspired to teach our children that through compassion and action, our community will continue to thrive!

Because of so many event cancellations, we have decided not to print our usual calendar listings this issue. Please consult local businesses' websites for up-to-date offerings.

We are, however, providing our annual list of Summer Camps. Hopefully, mandated closures will be a distant memory come June and camps will run as scheduled. Again, consult the websites before making concrete plans.

Speaking of activities, in Culture, Lizzi Katz shares a little about Sew Teach Me, a sewing class for kids that is offered free for anyone interested.

This Feature is one our readers await all year: the annual Best of the Nest! From the best midwife to the best place for a sweet treat, check out the winners and learn what makes them rise to the top.

If you're a bit baffled when confronting questions about college and next steps for your teen, read Nicole Vulcan's piece in Education and see what high schools and independent counselors offer in the way of guidance.

With warmer weather in the forecast, why not start some seedlings to involve children in the gardening process? Donna Britt's article in Family Time offers tips for success in this department.

Parents often have to do the guesswork when it comes to timing for family milestones. In Parenting, Annette Benedetti shares her insight and knowledge of a family's natural progression.

Mother's Day is just around the corner! Consult our experts in Little Feet on the Street when it comes to making Mom's day. Along the same lines, start planning that perfect day outside with Mom (see Outdoors). Spending time together really is what it's all about. There isn't a mother out there that isn't proud of her brood.

