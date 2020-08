At times, we may feel completely inadequate when it comes to being the change we'd like to see in this world. Maybe that's because racism is so deep-seated in our culture that realistically, it may take generations before the world sees any recognizable shift in equality. In our homogenous region of Central Oregon, where exposure to racial differences is rare, as parents, we have an extremely important job.

Darris Hurst

That job is to plant the seed. Children are sponges who soak up the ideals of those around them, especially their families. Parents must be role models that pave the way for their children's future activism. We must not ignore racial differences, imagining a world where our children see no color, but instead, share the histories and tragic stories of minorities in our country. Only if our children understand these traumas, may they someday, work to heal our culture. Love and tolerance do not grow out of nothing.

• Read to your children to create an opportunity for discussion.

• Travel with your children to create awareness of cultural differences (difficult at this time, but possible in the future).

• Discuss the protests with your children.

• Discuss white privilege and what it means.

Wishing you peace during these difficult times...