 Editor's Note | Editor's Note | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Back to Source
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 04, 2021 Bend Nest » Editor's Note

Editor's Note 

New year, new president, new learning options for children

By

Although small businesses are still struggling due to closures and difficult regulations, I am hopeful for this new year, hopeful that the ship will soon right itself. Here at Bend Nest, we are ever thankful for the businesses that have stuck by our side during the pandemic and for you, dear readers, for staying engaged. We have a new Bend-La Pine Schools superintendent and classes are now in session with several schooling options to suit individual needs. I commend our educators who have been more than flexible and creative during these stormy seas.

I am over the moon to share this issue, especially the Feature. Nicole Blume (a new writer for us) sheds light on two amazing local youth aviation programs that support students interested in becoming pilots. I had no idea and am in awe of the countless hours volunteer pilots give to help young people realize their dreams.

DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst

Here in Central Oregon, we are still seeing a devastating shortage of child care options with less than 25% of children having access to a regulated child care in Oregon. See Education for more on this difficult situation for working families. On a positive note, there are numerous agencies willing to help with funding for anyone interested in starting a child care — we need you!

In Trending, Annette Benedetti lets us in on a little secret: "Buy Nothing" Facebook groups are not only all the rage, but a great way to reduce consumerism, while building community. Another way to share time and support community is through volunteering. Long established, Big Brothers Big Sisters is in need, now more than ever, of adults to step up and become a mentor to a child. Check out Community for more information.

Make time for your children to get out into the snowy wonderland a time or two this winter. In Outdoors, K.M. Collins' comprehensive guide to what's open and out there is a valuable resource.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Happy Valentine's Day! The holiday just wouldn't be complete without a homemade valentine. See Kids' Corner for step-by-step instructions (I have many of these saved from past years myself– they are real treasures!)

And, lastly, don't forget to cast your vote for the annual Best of the Nest — ballot inside!

Wishing you blue skies and sparkling days!

About The Author

Angela Switzer

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

It's a Desert Out There
Overnight Breakfast Bake: Chilaquiles
The Aerodynamics of Youth
Winter Calendar
Bend-La Pine Schools Names New Superintendent
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Editor's Note »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Survey

Best of the Nest 2021

Best of the Nest 2021

From pediatricians to child care providers to places you love to take the kids, it's time to vote for your favorite family friendly locales in our Best of the Nest readers' poll!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

More by Angela Switzer

  • Nest News

    Nest News

    A Perfect Fit, Capturing that Distance Learning Moment & Waldorf School of Bend remains open during the pandemic
    • By Angela Switzer
    • Nov 16, 2020
  • Editor's Note

    Editor's Note

    Editor's Note
    • By Angela Switzer
    • Nov 16, 2020
  • Editor's Note

    Editor's Note

    • by Angela Switzer
    • Aug 13, 2020
  • More »

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation