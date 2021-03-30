 Editor's Note | Editor's Note | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 30, 2021

Editor's Note 

It's Spring!

By

Although Central Oregon is notorious for mixed wintery weather this time of year, the longer days and warmer temps, mixed with some glorious bird song, is reason enough to celebrate. This issue, we are celebrating the Best of the Nest!

Flip to the middle of the magazine to find our readers' choice winners! These are the businesses that go that extra mile for local families and have rightfully earned their place on the podium.

DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst

Reading our Calendar, you'll discover more classes for kids and families. The High Desert Museum is open, restaurants are hosting in-person dining and things are looking up!

Spring is the perfect time to visit some of our beautiful parks. Can you believe that Drake and Shevlin Parks (local favorites) are turning 100 this year? Learn a little Bend history in Outdoors.

If you feel that the beeping, buzzing electronic toys do just the opposite of soothe or teach your child, it may be time to get back to the basics. Nicole Blume sheds light on eco-friendly children's products and helps us understand their worth in Trending.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Creativity is absolutely essential to learning and growing. Donna Britt shares tips on how to transform your kitchen into a creative hub, not just for food, but for art projects in Family Time.

And, we're excited to share an inspiring story about a local teen in Kids in Action, who recently earned her Oregon FFA State Degree while raising livestock at the tender age of 16! She urges all youth to check out FFA, as it's not just for farmers.

Along the same line of amazing folks, in Community, Joshua Savage shares with us a wonderful group called Comfort Seeds, which sprung to life from a couple of tiny tomato seeds. If you or your family have experienced the loss of a loved one, this story will resonate and inspire.

Wishing you all wonder and excitement as the world is blossoming once again!

Best Wishes,

Angela Switzer

Angela Switzer

One of the original members of the Source team, Angela remembers the days of ringing fax machines and crying babies when the newspaper operated out of her home. She loves all things outdoors, especially mountain biking with hubby, trail running and cooking gourmet meals, while camping in her beloved Eurovan. Her...
More
