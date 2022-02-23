 Editor's Note | Editor's Note | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
February 22, 2022 Bend Nest » Editor's Note

Editor's Note 

By

Spring is just around the corner and it’s hard not to feel excited as we say goodbye to winter and hello to longer days and budding natural surroundings. Alongside spring’s entrance, the statewide lifting of the mask mandate by March 31 brings hope and promise of a long hibernation finally ending.  

We’re excited for this issue to hit the stands because it’s an important one for our readers and for local businesses too.

It’s time to vote for Best of the Nest. You may fill out the print ballot or head to bendnest.com to cast your vote online! 

This issue we’ve focused a bit on issues stemming from the pandemic restrictions, offering a look at where we are today and ways to mitigate some of the fallout regarding our children. 

Sadly, pandemic restrictions have taken a toll on babies’ development. It may take some time before we realize the true cost of the measures. Read Nicole Blume’s piece in Health on the impacts of social distancing and mask wearing on developing minds. Take heart, though: the brain is remarkable in its ability to heal and adapt.

In Education, Meghan Allsopp informs us of the current shortage of teachers in our schools and recants her hilarious experience as a first-time substitute teacher. Another casualty of the pandemic, teachers rely on subs who are in such high demand that community members without teaching licenses are being called upon for the job.

Looking ahead, it’s time to plan for spring break at the end of March and if you’re searching for something to do with the kids, check out Culture, where hidden gems in the museum world are revealed. As always, consult our Calendar for an abundance of family-friendly outings, as well. 

With the new season arriving, it’s time to prepare the garden and start planting some of the heartier crops. Gardening is such a fun way to get the kids outdoors and learning about the natural environment. Joshua Savage, in Outdoors, tells of lessons learned with his daughters and has some very helpful tips for surviving the Central Oregon gardening challenge (we’re not in the Willamette Valley)!

Speaking of gardening, Donna Britt offers a few simple, yet tasty recipes in Family Time using seasonal ingredients. Check them out—what’s not to love about fresh produce?

We think you’ll find many informative and optimistic articles in this issue. Enjoy and…Happy Spring!

About The Author

Angela Switzer

One of the original members of the Source team, Angela remembers the days of ringing fax machines and crying babies when the newspaper operated out of her home. She loves all things outdoors, especially mountain biking with hubby, trail running and cooking gourmet meals, while camping in her beloved Eurovan. Her...
