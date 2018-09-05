Back to Source
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 05, 2018 Bend Nest » Editor's Note

Editor's Note 

By
SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

A blink of an eye and summer is gone. For many families, back-to-school relieves the stress of occupying the kids all day, but for others, the alarm and fire drill of leaving the house on time sends the blood pressure skyrocketing. Getting back to the routine is bittersweet. Fall is time to focus on education, both in and out of the classroom.

This issue, we have a great feature for you, highlighting some very positive kid role models all pursuing their dreams. Why not take a moment to see what interests your child, then support them in their quest? Kids who love what they're doing are shown to advance and excel in learning.

Alternately, if your child is struggling to keep up in the classroom, it may be that they need a little outside help. See how you can support them get up to speed with a tutor in Education.

Studies show that important learning happens at a very young age. In Parenting, Edie Jones, former director of Together for Children, recounts the history of this outstanding organization and shares exciting news that this popular group is making a resurgence.

Meaningful learning also happens outside the classroom, especially in the outdoors. I recently had the pleasure of venturing out to Prineville to meet an inspiring animal lover at her exotic petting zoo. Her mission? To give all children the opportunity to hold and pet animals, giving them confidence along the way. Why not take the whole family to enjoy this hands-on learning experience (See Outdoors)?

In this transitioning of seasons, maybe you have noticed that your child has become a teenager. In Health, local pediatrician, Dr. Nix explains why it's important to schedule a teen check-up and what that entails.

And lastly, we are excited to introduce Michele Gardemann, bus driver extraordinaire. Not just the woman behind the wheel, she is a friend and mentor to many. In Things I've Learned, she shares her priceless wisdom.

We are honored once again, as the new school year rolls in, to be part of this wonderful community, sharing resources and meaningful articles with Central Oregon families. Enjoy!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Editor's Note »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Bend Nest

Jun. 12-Sep. 4, 2018

bend Nest

Highlights

More by Angela Switzer

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation