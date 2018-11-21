Editor's Note 

Submitted

The holiday season is upon us. With too much to do in too little time, the risk of spoiling the season is real. If you're someone who reflexively says, "I hate the holidays," this year, we challenge you to make adjustments to regain the spirit. Make sure the holidays serve everyone in your family, not just the kids. Take a moment to realize that the holiday season is a time to celebrate and that these celebrations, while a lot of work, bring families and communities together.



In this issue, for starters (and a laugh), check out our Parenting section, where local moms share a little of what they love and hate about the holidays.

Maybe the excess of the season has you down. Our 12 Days of Sustainable Living & Giving (p. 26) will leave you with some uplifting ideas on honoring mother earth in the upcoming months.

Community service is a wonderful way to reconnect with what's important during the holidays. Recently, members of our generous community together built a shelter for those in need of a place to regain dignity and rest their head (see Community, p. 23). The Bethlehem Inn is thriving, thanks to caring families like yourselves who prioritize love.

Through magnificent community support, another important non-profit, the Bend Science Station, recently moved into their new building on the OSU-Cascades campus, creating lab science opportunities for all students (see Education, p. 19).

Enjoy reading about another inspiring group in our community, the Kemple Dental Clinic, celebrating 20 years of serving the dental needs of low income and underserved kids in our county (See Health, p. 38).

Why not consider making your donation to a charity or non-profit during the holidays?

An outing to find that perfect yuletide centerpiece, aka the Christmas tree, can really bring the family together. See our fun and sustainable ideas for this holiday tradition in Outdoors (p. 40) (and try to resist the urge to hide the kids' homemade ornaments in the back of the tree).

As a treat, in Kids Corner (p. 45), local artist, MaryLea Harris shares a no-frills holiday craft, using recycled supplies. The kids will love it!

And, in Culture, Annette Benedetti shares all that Central Oregon has to offer for getting out with family and friends during the holidays, including entertainment at the iconic Tower Theatre. Why not hit the holiday fairs instead of the big boxes this year and support local artisans in the process? We have an amazing list of where these happen in our region (p. 35).

Don't be afraid to make intentional holiday traditions while getting rid of any that don't align with your moral compass.

Enjoy the issue and the holiday season!

Peace, love and happiness...