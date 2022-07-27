Efficient Electricity? 

Bend is hosting a community Q&A on its potential Home Energy Score Program, which the City's Community Climate Action Plan listed as a priority in its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Bend by 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2050.

The program requires that all homes listed for sale obtain a home energy score, a U.S. Department of Energy tool that ranks the efficiency of residences on a scale of 1-10. The score seeks to strip occupant behavior from the equation and focus strictly on efficiency.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Unsplash

Installing solar panels.

It typically costs between $150-300, but if the program is implemented, some assistance would be available for sellers who've been deemed eligible for other low-income assistance programs offered by the City. All home sellers or their realtors would be required to share the energy scorecard with potential buyers.

The City hopes knowing what specifically may be draining energy could encourage home improvements, as well as giving someone buying a home information they would otherwise not be aware of. Other Oregon municipalities, including Portland, Hillsboro and Milwaukie, have already implemented a mandatory home energy score program.

Bend's Q&A on the program will be hosted on Aug. 1 at 3pm, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. It will be a hybrid meeting, with people able to give input in-person, over video conferencing or by emailing senior management analyst Cassie Lacy at clacy@bendoregon.gov.