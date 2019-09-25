Eggs 8 Ways: A Basic Steamed Egg 

Around the office, I'm known as the "egg eater," found every day around 10 am, shelling a hard-boiled egg in the workplace kitchen. It's a handy go-to breakfast for busy office workers, students on the go or hard-grinding outdoors enthusiasts alike—easy to make, easy to store and packed with goodness. But if you have access to ultra-fresh eggs, then you know how tough it can be to wrest the shells from the inner goodness.

Dousing hard-boiled eggs in cold water right after cooking is supposed to be the best way to get the shell off easily—that is, until the advent of the Instant Pot. Recently, a fellow morning egg-eater raved about using her Instant Pot to cook eggs. It takes roughly the same time as hard-boiling, give or take a few minutes, but with the Instant Pot, the eggs are steamed, not boiled, meaning it's far easier to remove the shells. As in, melt-off-the-shell easy. Since you can cook up to eight eggs in the average Instant Pot, there's plenty to prep for a busy week ahead... while still reserving some time throughout the week to check out one of the fine establishments mentioned in this guide, of course.