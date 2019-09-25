 Eggs 8 Ways: Drake | Breakfast & Lunch Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 25, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Eggs 8 Ways: Drake 

The John Denver

By
NANCY PATTERSON
  • Nancy Patterson

So, you're looking over the menu at brunch. You spot a few classics like chicken and waffles, a hearty breakfast sandwich, a savory egg skillet—but then you see it: The John Denver. All of your go-tos seem to drift out of mind as you read about this Denver omelette and eggs Benedict hybrid at Drake.

They start with a slice of grilled miche, a rustic whole wheat and rye bread from Sparrow Bakery. It's then loaded, and I mean loaded, with smoked diced ham, green chiles, sautéed curly kale and caramelized onions. The benny is topped off with two sunny-side eggs and a generous serving of chipotle hollandaise sauce.

Now, there's nothing I love more than a smoky, spicy hollandaise sauce on just about anything. And I'll admit—I was initially disinterested after reading that the Benedict is served over sliced bread. I can now confidently attest to the fact that that's no longer the consensus. How better to soak up the bits of caramelized onions and leftover hollandaise?

While the weather is tolerable, I suggest enjoying this plate on their outdoor patio. The downtown energy is contagious and makes this brunch hub a favorite spot for locals and tourists.

Drake
801 NW Wall St., Bend
541-306-3366
drakebend.com

