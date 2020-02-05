Eight Treats Central Oregon Loves 

It's Valentine's Day and you're one of those lackluster lovers who hasn't bothered to pick up a generic heart-shaped box of chocolates or the massage gift certificate that signals you've done the bare minimum needed to get through this holiday. Failing to muster one of those things—or something even more time-consumingly heartfelt—could mean A., you don't believe in Hallmark holidays or B., your loved one has professed that they don't need a Hallmark-holiday expression of love. BUT... there's also a very good chance that one of you is lying, and thus, A., you need to prepare for the relationship fallout right now, or B., you need to find a last-minute thing to make your sweetheart smile.

If you're going for the traditional chocolates, at least make them local.

For those opting for the second B, consider skipping the generic heart box, and instead consider a small expression of love in the way of one of these beloved Central Oregon goods. These are things that a good portion of Central Oregon loves, after all—so there's a good chance your sweetie will appreciate the effort, too.

Ocean Roll from Sparrow Bakery

They may have one every single time they pop into nearly any coffee shop in Central Oregon—but that doesn't mean getting one on V-Day isn't going to make someone smile. Find Ocean Rolls and other delicious treats at 2748 NW Crossing Dr., #110, and at 50 SE Scott St. in Bend.

A growler of Boneyard RPM

Central Oregon loves many types of beers—but there's just something special about receiving a gift bearing a skull and crossbones on Valentine's Day. Get it at the Boneyard Pub at 1955 NE Division St, or at nearly any growler fill station.

A box of Picky Bars

Is your loved one the type who's likely to spend V-Day on Dawn Patrol, skiing/snowboarding/snowshoeing before it's even light outside? Then a box of Bend's beloved sport-energy bars is going to be super romantical. Get them at Whole Foods, Market of Choice, Newport Market and nearly any gear store, along with other locations.

Goodies from Goody's

If you are actually going to go with candy and sweet treats this V-Day, it might as well support local business. Goody's has been serving up chocolates and ice cream, locally made in Bend, since 1984. Goody's is located at 957 Wall St. and 1111 SW Division St. in Bend, and at 57100 Beaver Dr. in Sunriver.

Fancy coffee from Sisters Coffee

Central Oregon can boast a number of awesome coffee roasters—but with Sisters Coffee Company celebrating its 35th year, they've crafted a limited edition blend that would make a great gift. Get the WC Durham Private Reserve Limited Edition Blend at 273 W. Hood Ave. in Sisters, or find Sisters Coffee at local grocery stores.

Volcano Veggies Local Food Subscription

It's the gift that keeps on giving. Volcano Veggies grows greens and other delicious fresh veggies all year long, right near downtown Bend. Weekly subscriptions start at $5 a week, allowing you and your boo to enjoy the gift of healthy food all year long.

All kinds of locally produced, healthful foods will make your valentine feel extra special.

Volcano Veggies + Holm Made Toffee

And just for Source readers: Use the coupon code "sourcelocal" to order your Volcano Veggies box and get a free week of "Local Stuff"—which is another local favorite: A bag of Holm Made Toffee (min. $25 order, expires Feb. 29). Order at at volcanoveggies.com.

Gather Nuts

It's still a new company, but Bend-based Gather Nuts may turn out to be your new fave. The organically sourced seed and nut company offers a host of saltwater-soaked, slow roasted nuts in yummy flavors such as Turmeric Curry, Chocolate Coffee, Spicy Red Curry and Maple Cinnamon. Order online at gathernuts.com, or get them at Newport Market, West Coast Provisions, The Workhouse, Good Drop Wine Shoppe and other locations.