 Eighth Season of Author! Author! Literary Series Features Scholastic Masterminds
October 02, 2019 Culture » Culture Features

Eighth Season of Author! Author! Literary Series Features Scholastic Masterminds 

Michael Pollan, Susan Orlean and Barry Lopez headed to Bend

By

During the first three months of 2020, the Deschutes Public Library Foundation’s Author! Author! literary series will return, featuring three prolific and renowned authors presenting at the Bend High School Auditorium.

The foundation works to find high-level writers that will engage the Central Oregon community while encouraging literary-centric, thought-provoking conversation. 

click to enlarge DESCHUTES PUBLIC LIBRARY FOUNDATION
  • Deschutes Public Library Foundation

Barry Lopez, Susan Orlean and Michael Pollan will share their own dynamic perspectives, while urging the audience to actively participate in stimulating discussions.

click to enlarge Barry Lopez will be in Bend on Jan. 23 as part of the Author! Author! series. - JOHN CLARK
  • John Clark
  • Barry Lopez will be in Bend on Jan. 23 as part of the Author! Author! series.

Barry Lopez, recently called “the nation’s premier writer” by the San Francisco Chronicle, will present on Thu., Jan. 23. Over the course of his career, Lopez has written and published 17 books, many of which have received awards and wide-spread recognition. "Arctic Dreams," published in 1986, received the National Book Award. Some of his other works include "Of Wolves and Men," "Field Notes," "Resistance," and more recently, "Horizon." 



Susan Orlean will be presenting on Wed, Feb. 19, sharing several of her seven books, one ("The Orchid Thief") which was adapted into an Academy Award winning film ("Adaptation"). "The Library Book," Orlean’s most recent piece of literature, is both a New York Times bestseller and a Washington Post Top 10 Book of the Year. Currently, Orlean is a staff writer for The New Yorker.

click to enlarge Susan Orlean presents at Author! Author! Wed., Feb 19. - NOAH FECKS
  • Noah Fecks
  • Susan Orlean presents at Author! Author! Wed., Feb 19.

Finally, New York Times bestselling author Michael Pollan will be presenting on Wed, March 4. Pollan’s bestselling books focus on the intersection of culture, nature and dietary conscientiousness, and include "In Defense of Food," "Food Rules," "The Omnivore’s Dilemma" and "The Botany of Desire."

click to enlarge Michael Pollan's Author! Author! talk happens Wed., March 4. - ALIA MALLEY
  • Alia Malley
  • Michael Pollan's Author! Author! talk happens Wed., March 4.
Of course, no cultural presentation would be complete without the support of the local community. “The community response to Author! Author! has been so positive,” Chantal Strobel, project director, stated in a release. “It’s a testament to the fact that Central Oregon really is becoming an important cultural hub in the northwest. There’s a lot of high-level literary talent out there, and people in Deschutes County are eager to hear from them.”


Author! Author! Literary Series
Tickets: $30 per event/$75 for series
Preferred seating packages with private reception/$210
Purchase tickets at dplfoundation.org
For more information, call 541-312-1027.

