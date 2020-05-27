 El Sancho Heads West | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 27, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

El Sancho Heads West 

New location opens in old Longboard Louie's spot

By

This actually happened: I was at a stop light, half a Oaxacan cheese taco in my mouth, when the light turned green. There I was, attempting to finish the taco while maneuvering a left turn, to-go box falling, while also shifting into second with my stick shift. I was going to share one of my three mid-afternoon "snack" tacos with my kid when I got home, but she never got one. I snarfed them all in the car—only dribbles of salsa left in my wake.

NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan

These are the situations you find yourself in when El Sancho opens a new location and you can't wait to check it out.

El Sancho, the outfit named Restaurant of the Year in the Source's Restaurant Guide in 2019, opened El Sancho Taco Shop West on Galveston Avenue earlier this month, and it didn't take long for social-distancing lines to form down the sidewalk. Expect the same lineup of tacos, bowls and soups, as well as margarita and drink offerings, as the original carts and east side location, but with fewer open days, for now. El Sancho West is closed a couple days a week, and is currently offering to-go and outdoor seating options.

As a proud east sider, I think I can safely say this may mean that far fewer west siders will now venture across the moat to our side of town.

El Sancho Taco Shop West
1254 NW Galveston Ave., Bend
Open 11am-9pm Wed, Thu, Sun & 11am-10pm Fri-Sat
541-797-7999
elsanchobend.com


