 El Sancho's Super-Secret Space | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 15, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

El Sancho's Super-Secret Space 

The space will largely be used as a commissary kitchen, but this week, it's also home to a three-day pop-up event

By

Lovers of El Sancho have a number of places to enjoy the food—from the newest Galveston Avenue location to the east side taco shop on Dekalb, to the cart at Crux Fermentation Project and its traveling cart seen at events. Now, there's another location to (occasionally) add to the list: El Sancho's "Super Secret Side Street Saloon" opening to the public this week on SW Century Drive. The space will largely be used as a commissary kitchen, but this week, it's also home to a three-day pop-up event for its barbecue operation, Run Around Sue Barbecue. The pop-up featuring barbecue meats, tacos, sandwiches and sides—plus cocktails—happens Dec. 16-18 from 11am until sold out, or 9pm.

El Sancho will use the new Century Drive space for more pop-ups throughout the winter months, according to its Instagram page. Check out @elsanchobend and @runaroundsuebarbecue on Instagram for the latest info on upcoming pop-up events.

El Sancho knows how to keep a secret. - COURTESY EL SANCHO/FACEBOOK
  • Courtesy El Sancho/Facebook
  • El Sancho knows how to keep a secret.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
FootZone & Chunk Holiday Lights Fun Run & Walk

FootZone & Chunk Holiday Lights Fun Run & Walk - FootZone

Wed., Dec. 15, 5-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Sitting Down With Santa

    Sitting Down With Santa

    The big guy is slated to make an appearance in Bend, high above the entrance to the Tower Theatre. We checked in with him to find out what he's up to.
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Dec 15, 2021
  • Bend Parks Hosts Food Drive

    Bend Parks Hosts Food Drive

    There is always a need for volunteers to help us in getting donated food out to the community
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Dec 15, 2021
  • Street Outreach Teams to Grow

    Street Outreach Teams to Grow

    County approves funds to bring more supports for unhoused population
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Dec 8, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly December 16, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation