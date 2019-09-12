Election Filings Begin for 2020 Races 

T
hose looking to hold public office can now join the race for positions up for election in the May 19, 2020 primary.
Offices include U.S. President, U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative, plus Oregon Secretary of State, State Treasurer and Attorney General. A news release from the Oregon Secretary of State notes that 16 of Oregon’s 30 state senator seats and all 60 of its state representative seats will be on the ballot. Other positions include seats in the Oregon Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Circuit Court, plus 21 county district attorney positions.
“Unfortunately, recent elections have not had very many people run which means voters have not had much to choose from,” the news release stated, noting that more than 91% of state representative seats in the 2018 election provided no choices because either no one or only one person filed to run. That figure was about 85% for state senate seats.
“As a lifelong volunteer, and serving in the legislature and now as Secretary of State, there is only one way to change things,” Secretary of State Bev Clarno
stated in the news release. “I urge you to get involved and run for an office.”
So far, Democrat Raz Mason has filed for U.S. Representative for Oregon’s 2nd district, a spot that Republican Greg Walden
has held since 1999. A resident of The Dalles, Mason’s filing information lists her current occupation as a co-founder and executive director of an extreme weather and climate change education foundation; and as an on-call hospital chaplain. Past occupations listed include high school and middle school teacher; and no elected or appointed government experience. Mason holds master’s degrees in pastoral studies and ministerial preparation from Seattle University and Harvard Divinity School, respectively, plus a bachelor’s degree in math from Bryn Mawr College. Mason joined the Democratic primary in 2018 for the same seat. A campaign website
lists a kickoff fundraiser in Bend on Sept. 23.
Shane Nelson has filed for re-election as Deschutes County sheriff.
Deschutes County positions include the partisan position of county commissioner—a seat now held by Republican Phil Henderson—and the nonpartisan positions of county sheriff and treasurer. All three of those spots carry four-year terms. So far, only current county sheriff Shane Nelson has filed for his position, according to the Deschutes County Clerk Office
that coordinates and conducts elections in Deschutes County.
In a news release, Nelson said that he started his Deschutes County law enforcement career in 1993 and became the county’s ninth sheriff
in 2015.
"As Sheriff, my top priority is our citizens’ safety,” Nelson stated. “I am proud of our office's accomplishments which are directly tied to the work and dedication of the women and men I work with every day. We have followed through with commitments I made during my term as your sheriff.”
The candidate filing deadline is March 10, 2020. The voter registration deadline is April 28, 2020. For more information, visit sos.oregon.gov
.