Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 05, 2019 Culture » Art Watch

Employee Art Shines at Deschutes Brewery 

An eclectic art show that highlights pub employees

By

June is anniversary month at Deschutes Brewery. To honor that, they're showcasing the creative talent of 23 of their pub employees in a group art show. The eclectic showcase is hanging throughout the month of June.

Sarah Cook, a server at the pub for 11 years, took over managing the art that hangs in the pub for First Friday a few years ago. Cook, who dabbles in photography, doesn't consider herself an artist, but took over the curation of the space simply out of a love for art. Cook regularly seeks out artists to feature, and employees would often approach her to ask about featuring their work. This resulted in two to three shows a year featuring employees' work.

From left, art by Charlie Utting, Chelsea Hand, Sarah Swartz, Chad Denton, Tanner Clark and Joel Moreno. - TEAFLY PETERSON
  • Teafly Peterson
  • From left, art by Charlie Utting, Chelsea Hand, Sarah Swartz, Chad Denton, Tanner Clark and Joel Moreno.

Cook realized she could open up the space to more employees and asked if anyone was interested in doing a group show. The response was overwhelming. Cook quickly realized the show would have to be limited to pub employees, due to space—but also that this had potential for becoming an annual event celebrating the culture of Deschutes Brewery.

"The most inspirational thing is how excited (the employees) are about it," says Cook. "They are embracing each other and it has brought a great vibe in the place."

The show features art in mediums including sculpture, painting, embroidery, beading, mixed media and even some crocheted monster dolls. Being able to see the work of fellow employees has been exciting for the work environment, Cook explained, and even brought about some surprises.

TEAFLY PETERSON
  • Teafly Peterson

"Nobody knew one of our head cooks crochets dolls! It was really special for guys to see the talent that maybe people weren't showing," shares Cook. "I am really proud of our people for being creative."

Deschutes Brewery Employee Art Show
Sat., June 1-Sun., June 30
Deschutes Brewery Bend Public House
1044 Bond St., Bend
Free

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 5-12, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Fresh from the press: Get all our print stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Latest in Art Watch

More by Teafly Peterson

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation